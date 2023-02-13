Reinforced Plastic Market worth $250.1 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Reinforced Plastic Market size is estimated to reach US$250.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Reinforced Plastic Market has been developed to produce strong and corrosive material. Reinforcement, as the name suggests, is used to enhance the mechanical properties of plastics. The reinforced plastic products normally contain from 10 to 40wt% of plastic, although in some cases plastic content may go as high as 60% or more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Reinforced Plastic Market highlights the following areas -



1. Reinforced plastic can be molded and reshaped again due to its low toxicity therefore it is mainly used as a thermosetting plastic. It is also used in insulators, disc brake pistons motor components and many more.

2. Now-a-days, fiber-reinforced plastic is used at a faster pace by replacing steel reinforcement for reinforced concrete structures including cast-in-place and pre- and post-tensioned bridges, columns, beams and other components.

3. Due to some properties like light weight and high strength, reinforced plastics are widely used in automotive industries as body and structural components.

Segmental Analysis:



1. Thermoplastics held the largest reinforced plastic market share in 2021, with a share of over 65%. Thermoplastics can be molded and remolded repeatedly without any change in its properties. The polymer structure associated with thermoplastics is that of individual molecules that are separate from one another and flows past one another. Thermoplastic resins become soft when heated and can be shaped or molded while in a heated semi-fluid state.

2. The Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the reinforced plastic market in 2021, with a share of over 36%. Owing to the Asian countries like China, India and Japan, the demand for carbon-reinforced plastic increased and used in in different sectors like aviation, construction, and automotive.

3. Sports goods segment held the largest reinforced plastic market share in 2021, with a share of over 21%. Fiber-reinforced plastics are often used in sports goods to increase their lightweight degree. Carbon fiber-reinforced plastics are used to reduce the high performance of products’ weight.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Reinforced Plastic Industry are -



1. Solvay

2. SGL Carbon SE

3. Teijin Limited

4. Toray Industries, Inc.

5. Formosa Plastics Corporation

