High-Performance Adhesives Market Size to Boost US$17.2 billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.5% - IndustryARC

Rising health and environmental issues of using High-Performance Adhesives Market will hamper the Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The High-Performance Adhesives Market size is forecast to reach US$17.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. A high-performance adhesive is any substance that can hold the materials together and resists separation functionally by a surface attachment. The usage of high-performance adhesives made up of resins such as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and silicone, in the various end-use industries is projected to drive the high-performance adhesives industry’s growth. The medical and healthcare industry is growing, which is driving the demand for high-performance adhesives market, to be utilized in medical devices, tapes, drug delivery and other applications in the medical and healthcare industry. Additionally, in the growing transportation industry, high-performance adhesives are widely used in joining seats, tailgates, spoilers and other applications, which is further anticipated to boost the growth of the high-performance adhesives market size over the projected timeframe. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the High-Performance Adhesives Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the High-Performance Adhesives Market owing to the rising growth in the building and construction industry. For instance, according to Invest India, by 2025, the building and construction industry is estimated to reach US$1.4 Trillion.



2. Rapidly rising demand for water-based high-performance adhesives due to their high mechanical strength and toughness, has driven the growth of the high-performance adhesives market.



3. The increasing demand for high-performance adhesives in the transportation sector, due to their usage in joining seats, tailgates, spoilers and other applications have been a critical factor driving the growth of the high-performance adhesives market in the upcoming years.



4. However, the rising health and environmental issues of using high-performance adhesives and sealants can hinder the growth of the high-performance adhesives market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Silicone-based adhesives possess excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, adhesion to plastic and metal substrates and heat resistance as compared to other resins such as epoxy and acrylic. They are utilized in industrial sealing and assembly applications that witness extreme temperature, ultraviolet light and chemical exposure.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the High-Performance Adhesives Market share of 43% in the year 2021, due to the increasing requirement for high-performance adhesives in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. China, India and Taiwan are expected to continue their dominance in the high-performance adhesives market during the forecast period.

3. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, in 2022, the government announced a US$5 million increase towards the improvement in the safety and security of medical devices.

4. Increasing development in water-based adhesives, it is estimated that the requirement for environment-friendly high-performance adhesives in various end-use industries will rise in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the High-Performance Adhesives Industry are -

1. Henkel

2. 3M

3. Chugoku

4. H.B. Fuller

5. Illinois Tool Works

