Utah Psilocybin Therapy’s Grassroots Movement Finds Support in Utah Senate

Petition to legalize therapeutic psilocybin helps pave the way for a new bill, S.B. 200, which will be presented at the Utah Capitol on February 15, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Psilocybin Therapy (UPT), formerly Utah Mushroom Therapy, a growing coalition of several Utah non-profit organizations, is in the final days of gathering signatures for a petition that shows Utah lawmakers the strong public support for legalizing psilocybin for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. The petition has gained the attention of Utah lawmakers and UPT will present the petition to the Legislature at the Utah Capitol on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.Senate Bill #200, which would create the legal and regulatory framework necessary for psilocybin to be used to treat qualifying mental health conditions in Utah, was introduced on Thursday, February 9, 2023 by Senator Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake County).“Utah has an opportunity to craft a thoughtful, compassionate legal framework that makes psychedelic-assisted clinical treatment for certain mental health disorders available, accessible, and affordable,” said Bridger Jensen, MS., executive director of Utah Mushroom Therapy. “Our lawmakers have shown the ability to thread the needle on delicate issues with laws that are a far better reflection of our state’s values than could be provided at the federal level. We are encouraged by S.B. 200 and the relief its passing can provide thousands of Utah citizens who are experiencing a mental health crisis.”Numerous robust studies and expert testimonials, many of which are highlighted on UPT’s website, have shown that psilocybin therapy is beneficial in reducing treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, addiction, trauma, obsessive compulsive disorder, and other mental health disorders. It is more effective than synthetic pharmaceuticals by a large margin. To illustrate, a groundbreaking study performed by John Hopkins Medicine found that psilocybin produced better moods and mental wellness after participating in just a single clinical dose. Psilocybin has also shown effectiveness at easing fear and anxiety in people with terminal cancer.To date, 309 major universities worldwide have researched psychedelics, producing over 628 trials and 1,000 published studies that have supported the effectiveness, safety, and efficacy of psilocybin for patients with treatment-resistant mental wellness disorders. Currently, psilocybin is the most studied psychedelic medication.If you would like to support the petition to legalize psilocybin for the treatment of depression and anxiety, please visit https://utahpsilocybintherapy.com About Utah Mushroom TherapyUtah Mushroom Therapy (UTM) is a growing coalition of Utah nonprofits advocating for the legalization of psilocybin for the treatment of depression, anxiety, trauma, and addiction. UTM believes psilocybin therapy is a natural way of building new neural pathways that support mental wellness by increasing positive outlook and relieving emotional distress. Robust medical studies have demonstrated the efficacy and effectiveness of this organic compound to effectively treat these disorders.###