Refined Clay Market worth US$795.4 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.1% - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Refined Clay Market size is forecasted to reach US$795.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Refined clay composed of fuller earth, activated clays, earthenware and other materials is rigorously processed for quality consistency and refined for specialty performances. This results in high viscosity, gelling and anti-settling properties in water and aqueous formulations such as coatings and textured finishes, welding electrodes, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The benefits and characteristics of Refined Clay include high purity, fine particle sizing, lubricity, absorbency, bonding strength and ease of dispersion tailored to user requirements. These advantages are ideal for cosmetics & personal care, building & construction, pharmaceuticals and more. The Refined Clay Market is majorly driven by the growth of the cosmetics & personal care industry. However, in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic compelled the governments to restrict production activities. As a result, the production of various industries was halted, including cosmetics & personal care, building & construction, pharmaceuticals and more. This, in turn, negatively impacted the Refined Clay industry's growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Refined Clay Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Refined Clay Market, owing to the growth of the cosmetics industry in the region. For instance, according to Accord Australasia, a local personal care association, the Australian personal care industry was valued at $26.3 billion in 2020, a 1% increase over 2019.



2. The Bengel clays are a refined specialty clay of attapulgite, fullers Earth and others have several key properties such as yielding fine particle sizing, controlled gelling and more. These characteristics are fueling segmental growth in the Refined Clay Market.



3. Moreover, refined clay is utilized in the production of paints and coatings to enhance the appearance of the coating products. The growth of the paints and coatings applications is monetarily benefiting the market growth.



4. Also, the ongoing research and development related to the manufacturing of refined clay will create an opportunity for the refine clay industry growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Refined clay such as bengel clays, refined bentonite clays and others are employed as cosmetic ingredients because it has several beneficial properties such as higher cleaning, anti-aging, anti-wrinkling and sun-care properties. Refined clay is used in a variety of cosmetic and personal care formulations, including sunscreens, deodorants, creams, hair cosmetics, makeups, nail polish, facial masks and shampoos, to improve organoleptic and physicochemical properties, increase stability and facilitate elaboration



2. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Refined Clay Market share in 2021 up to 40%. The economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region is aided by the growth of several industries, including cosmetics & personal care, building & construction, pharmaceuticals and more.

3. According to the Cosmetics Europe Personal Care Association, in 2020, Europe's cosmetics and personal care industry was valued at €76.7 billion (US$87.61 billion) and in 2021, it was €80 billion (US$94.62 billion), an increase of 4.4%. Furthermore, in 2021, the key European market for the personal care industry was Germany, France, Italy and other countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Refined Clay Industry are -

1. Thiele Kaolin Company

2. Imerys S.A.

3. LB Minerals Ltd.

4. BASF SE

5. Sibelco

