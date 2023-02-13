Mighty Tix Offers Free Ticketing Services to Charities for Fundraising Events
Mighty Tix announces world-first initiative supporting charities to maximize their fundraising potential by providing event ticketing services at no charge.
Mighty Tix, a leading provider of online ticketing solutions, has announced a world-first initiative to support charities by providing free ticketing services for their fundraising events. This initiative is aimed at enabling charities to maximize their fundraising potential and help them raise much-needed funds for their causes.
"We understand the important role charities play in our communities and we want to do our part in supporting them. Our goal is to make it as easy and accessible as possible for charities to hold successful fundraising events, and offering our ticketing services at no charge is one way we can help. We understand that every penny counts for these causes and believe we're the only ticketing company in the world providing a service of this kind at no charge to charities," said Jeremy Westcott, VP Marketing of Mighty Tix.
The free ticketing service includes everything that charities need to manage their fundraising events, including custom-branded ticketing pages & PDF tickets, immediate cashflow, real-time event reporting, and scanning capability. Mighty Tix will also provide technical support and assistance to charities to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.
"We believe that by providing our ticketing services free of charge, we can help charities raise more funds for their causes and make a meaningful difference in people's lives. It's our way of giving back to the community and supporting those who need it most," added Westcott.
Mighty Tix has already partnered with a number of charities and non-profit organizations to provide free ticketing services for their upcoming fundraising events. The company is now inviting other charities to take advantage of this offer and start planning their next fundraising event.
For more information on Mighty Tix's free ticketing services for charities, please visit their website at https://mightytix.com/charities.
