Feminine Hygiene Products Market Expected to Reach US$ 35.5 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 4.93%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global feminine hygiene products market size reached US$ 26.5 Billion in 2022.UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global feminine hygiene products market size reached US$ 26.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.93% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Feminine hygiene products are personal care products comprising sanitary napkins, towels, tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners, internal cleaners, and disposable razors. They assist in preventing infections and removing body odors and facilitating vaginal health. Apart from this, they help women participate in sports, swimming, and other outdoor activities by preventing leakages during mensuration.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/feminine-hygiene-products-market/requestsample
Feminine Hygiene Products Market Trends and Drivers:
Poor sanitation of genital areas may lead to temporary infections and severe conditions like infertility. In addition, the rising awareness about genital health and increasing menstrual literacy among women represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In line with this, initiatives undertaken by global organizations like WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for educating women and adolescent girls about the adequate access of water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, due to rising environmental concerns, key market players are introducing organic sanitary napkin variants with high absorption capability, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Some of the other factors like inflating disposable incomes, rising standards of living, and the easy availability of feminine hygiene products through various online and offline distribution channels are stimulating the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of the key players operating in the market are:
Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)
Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)
UNICHARM CORP (UNICY)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)
KAO CORP (KAOCF)
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=853&flag=C
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Sanitary Pads
Panty Liners
Tampons
Spray and Internal Cleaners
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Beauty Stores and Pharmacies
Online Stores
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/medical-device-cleaning-market-2022-industry-trends-scope-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/erythropoietin-drugs-market-size-hit-us138-billion-2027-abhay-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market-worth-us-25-billion-abhay-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/nerve-repair-regeneration-market-size-reach-us-133-billion-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/inhalation-anesthesia-market-size-hit-us-19-billion-2027-abhay-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/insect-growth-regulators-market-size-reach-us-1314-million-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/brain-health-supplements-market-size-hit-us-90-billion-abhay-rajput/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here