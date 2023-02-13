Sports Medicine Market Expected to Reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.77%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global sports medicine market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022.UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Sports Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global sports medicine market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Sports medicine refers to the medicine that deals with physical fitness, treatment, and prevention of injuries that are caused during athletic activities or exercises. It improves the performance of sportspersons by offering guidance for consuming supplements and nutrition to recover at a faster rate. It aids in treating fractures, ankle sprains, concussions, knee injuries, shoulder injuries, and muscle strains among individuals. As it also assists in decreasing depression, stress, anxiety, and blood pressure and improving metabolism, the demand for sports medicine is rising worldwide.
Sports Medicine Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the rising prevalence of sports injuries, such as swollen muscles, dislocations, and Achilles tendon injuries, among individuals represents one of the primary factors bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing participation of people in various fitness and sports-associated activities and exercises to stay fit and healthy is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the wide availability of numerous medical instruments to treat injuries across the globe is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) for athletes and sportspersons is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, the increasing number of sports medical centers around the world is propelling the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the top leading sports medicine companies.
Some of these key players include:
Arthrex
Smith & Nephew plc’s
Medtronic plc.
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Bioventus
Stryker
Mueller Sports Medicine
RTI Surgical Holdings
Breg
Conmed Corporation
Performance Health International Limited
Bauerfeind AG
KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. kg
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, etc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Breakup by Product:
Body Reconstruction
Fracture & Ligament Repair Products
Arthroscopy Devices
Implants
Orthobiologics
Prosthetics
Body Support and Recovery
Braces & Supports
Physiotherapy
Thermal Therapy
Ultrasound Therapy
Laser Therapy
Electrostimulation Therapy
Body Monitoring and Evaluation
Cardiac Monitoring
Respiratory Monitoring
Hemodynamic Monitoring
Musculoskeletal Monitoring
Compression Clothing
Accessories
Bandages
Disinfectants
Tapes
Others
Breakup by Application:
Knee Injuries
Shoulder Injuries
Foot & Ankle Injuries
Hip & Groin Injuries
Elbow & Wrist Injuries
Back & Spine Injuries
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals
Orthopedic Specialty Clinics
Fitness and Training Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
