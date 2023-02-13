At 7.3% CAGR, Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Size Worth USD 7842 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Consumable segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR in the global chemical mechanical planarization market during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market is estimated to reach $7842 Million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 7.3% from 2021 to 2026. Chemical Mechanical Planarization can be referred as process of smoothing as well as polishing surfaces by a combination of chemical and mechanical (or abrasive) actions, serving pneumatic cylinder applications, acting as an alternative of photolithography processes. Globally, growing demand for Integrated circuits for electronic devices, advancements in shallow trench isolation applications as well as continuous investments in fumed silica or silicon nitride based chemical polishing can also drive the market growth forward. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market highlights the following areas –

1. Consumable segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR in the global chemical mechanical planarization market during 2021-2026, owing to its major role in semiconductor manufacturing processes.

2. APAC region had contributed with the largest share in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market owing to the rise in investments towards semiconductor or chip fabrication units.

Segmental Analysis:

By Product Type:

Consumable segment is analyzed to witness the highest growth in the global chemical mechanical planarization market, with a CAGR of around 9.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. With the high amount of production for advanced semiconductor devices, the need for manufacturers towards deploying material polishing technologies capable of making complex designs in smaller footprints becomes essential.

By Application:

Integrated Circuit Manufacturing is anticipated to account as the fastest-growing segment in the global chemical mechanical planarization market, with a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Integrated Circuits (ICs) serve as an integral part of the development of modern consumer electronic products be it smartphones, laptops, and so on.

By Geography:

APAC region had dominated the global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market in 2020 with a share of around 34% and is analyzed to have a significant growth during 2021-2026. Factors such as the rising development of consumer electronics sector, expansion of semiconductor fabrication units and others have attributed towards the market growth of chemical mechanical planarization in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization Industry are -

1. Applied Materials Inc.

2. Ebara Corporation

3. Nalco Chemical Co,

4. Okamoto Machine Tool Works Ltd

5. Fujimi Incorporated

