Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Size to Boost USD 5.1 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 8.5% - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Market is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 8.5% from 2021 to 2026. Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring refers to all different types of instruments such as vibrating wire piezometer data interpretation, sensors and so on that are being used in offshore geotechnical engineering services. Globally increasing infrastructure investment across various countries is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Market highlights the following areas –

1. Tunnels and Bridges held the highest segment of the Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market.

2. Building and Infrastructures is the fastest-growing segment in the Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market, owing to government initiatives in developing holistic infrastructure.

3. APAC region dominated the Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market by a market share of 33% in 2020 owing to the rapid growth of the construction industry.

Segmental Analysis:

By Structure:

Tunnels and Bridges held the highest segment of the Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market with a value of 38.9% in 2020 and a similar trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to increasing number of projects on tunnels and bridges construction worldwide.

By End-User:

Based on end-user segmentation, Building and Infrastructures are analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 9.5% in the global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the growing number of infrastructure projects globally.

By Geography:

APAC held the highest Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market share of around 33% in the global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to surge in the use of Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring technique in construction, mining oil and gas industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Industry are -

1. Encardio-rite Group

2. Geokon

3. Geosense

4. Furgo

5. Nova Metrix LLC

