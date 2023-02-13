Introducing SUPACharge's Exclusive App Beta Test Launch - A Revolutionary Web3 Social App Spotlight
Announcing The Monumental Goal of Developing the Most Broadly Used Web3 Social Messaging PlatformLONDON CITY, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUPACharge, a Web3 wallet SocialFi messaging app will soon be launching its app's beta test launch on Feb 15, 2022. Upon release, only whitelisted users will gain access to the app alongside reserved benefits for successful applicants. The app utilizes users' wallet addresses to create brand-new ways for users to connect and earn with one another, all whilst being a comprehensive aggregation app that allows users to perform activities already familiar in the Web3 space. Whitelist spots are still open.
SUPACharge is to launch on the Ethereum and Fantom chains with plans to expand to Polygon and other chains in Q2 of next year.
Co-founder, CEO and CTO of SUPACharge, Dr Brian Ng said, "The two biggest challenges the Web3 space has faced all these years relate to the security risks and the fragmentation of communities which has hurt and stunt the growth within the industry. We believe with the launch of SUPACharge we are tackling these issues head-on and helping Web3 users of all knowledge levels."
The app at beta test launch already has a multitude of features, below are a few of them:
- Wallet-to-wallet messaging and token-gated messaging - Users chat privately using their pre-existing wallet addresses. Users' crypto & NFTs will be automatically verified and allowed to be onboarded into exclusive asset-based chat groups and forums.
- Automatic project channel creation and moderation rights - All Web3 projects built on supported chains, will have their exclusive and public chat groups automatically generated alongside the moderation rights. The chat group creation process does not rely on the project creator.
- Multi-chain portfolio tracking and transaction handling - Users can view and track and receive notifications about other user portfolios from their profiles. - Multi-chain transactions of assets are also available.
- A Web3-focused news section - Designed with the Web3 user in mind, it includes familiar features alongside some which aren't like highlighting new and trending projects and influencers.
- Moderation Panel - A suite of tools created for chat groups incorporate features both familiar and new for moderators ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all users.
For more information, please refer to the images attached or visit our links: https://linktr.ee/supachargeio
About SUPACharge IO Ltd.: SUPACharge is a social app company based in London, UK. Founded in June 2022, SUPACharge is focused on building a more efficient and safe ecosystem for the Crypto and NFT community through its platform. With its unique and innovative software solutions, SUPACharge aims to fulfil the ever-changing needs of the Web3 community.
Keith Ng
SUPACharge
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok