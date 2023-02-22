ISAAC to Display ISAAC Connect Smartphone App at Truckload 2023
New companion technology to ISAAC InControl helps drivers stay connected
ISAAC Connect provides drivers and operations an easier way to access information when they need it to improve planning and increase productivity.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments announced today it will showcase the new ISAAC Connect smartphone app at TCA’s Truckload 2023, scheduled for March 4-7 in Orlando, FL.
— Manon L’Espérance, ISAAC Product Manager
ISAAC Connect is the companion technology to the core ISAAC InControl solution and rugged tablet. The smartphone app enables drivers to remain connected with their fleet on personal devices when they are not in the truck cab or not on-duty.
With ISAAC Connect, drivers can view hours-of-service (HOS) information, check with dispatchers for updated load schedules, access messages and view important documents or ISAAC Coach reports.
All information is automatically synced between the in-cab tablet and smartphone app. That provides for a unified communications channel for all work-related activities, separate from personal text messages and voicemails.
“Our fleet clients told us they needed a way to further simplify communications to better cater to drivers’ needs,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder. “For the 500 fleets and 50,000 drivers using our technology every day, mission-critical functions need to run on a rugged, in-cab tablet. For other tasks, however, a ‘bring-your-own-device’ option is good enough.”
That includes giving drivers greater control of their communications outside of working hours, such as when they want to begin preparing for their first shipment of a new week. Likewise, the new smartphone app lets drivers connect with dispatch at their convenience when they are away from their vehicles at a truck stop or shipper’s facility.
“ISAAC is always evolving to ensure our solution meets the needs of fleets and drivers,” said ISAAC Product Manager Manon L’Espérance. "ISAAC Connect provides drivers and operations an easier way to access information when they need it to improve planning and increase productivity.”
ISAAC Connect will be available for Android devices on Google Play starting in March and Apple’s App Store later in the second quarter.
Those attending the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual conference can visit with ISAAC experts at booth #423 or pre-schedule a demo by visiting the Events page at https://www.isaacinstruments.com/company/events/.
About ISAAC
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help overcome carriers’ daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. Learn more at https://www.isaacinstruments.com/.
Neil Abt
ISAAC
+1 503-740-0177
