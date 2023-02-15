Submit Release
ISAAC Remains Exclusive Sponsor of Private Fleet of the Year Awards

J.S. Bouchard at the 2022 Private Fleet awards.

J.S. Bouchard (right) at the 2022 Private Fleet awards. Credit: Dan Ledbetter Photography, courtesy of NPTC/FleetOwner.com

Winners will be announced at NPTC’s annual conference in May

It is an honor to recognize fleets that are continually improving their operational performance and helping to boost the trucking industry’s image.”
— J.S. Bouchard, Executive Vice President of Sales
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments announced today it will once again be the exclusive sponsor of the Fleet Owner Private Fleet of the Year awards. This year’s winners will be announced during the National Private Truck Council’s annual management conference and exhibition, scheduled for May 7-9 in Orlando, FL.

The Private Fleet of the Year awards honor safety records, technology adoption, community outreach and other factors. Private fleets of all sizes are eligible to nominate themselves or be nominated by a driver, customer or other partners.

Private fleets can enter the contest by filling out this online entry form by March 1.

Jean-Sebastien (J.S.) Bouchard, ISAAC’s co-founder and executive vice president of sales, will present the Private Fleet of the Year awards along with members of Fleet Owner magazine.

“ISAAC is proud to once again be the exclusive sponsor of the Private Fleet of the Year awards,” said Bouchard. “It is an honor to recognize fleets that are continually improving their operational performance and helping to boost the trucking industry’s image.”

ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management telematics solution, which are utilized by more than 40 percent of the largest carriers across Canada, help fleets monitor and optimize vehicle efficiencies including fuel consumption, engine data, driver productivity and safety and hours-of-service compliance.

ISAAC will have its full product lineup on display at booth #725 during the NPTC conference. Attendees can already pre-book a meeting with ISAAC experts through the Events page at https://www.isaacinstruments.com/company/events/.

About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help to overcome carriers’ daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. Visit us at https://www.isaacinstruments.com/.

Neil Abt
ISAAC
+1 503-740-0177
