Oz Arab Media Announces Inaugural Gala Dinner to Celebrate Achievements and Recognize Business Excellence

Oz Arab Media Logo Lions Club of Canterbury Bankstown Logo Invitation to the Oz Arab Media Gala Dinner on May 19 2023

BOSSLEY PARK, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oz Arab Media is one of the leading ethnic media platforms in the Arab world in Australia. This online newspaper has been making waves with its high-quality content, and its impact has been felt far and wide. The team at Oz Arab Media has finally announced the date and location of its much-anticipated inaugural gala dinner, which is set to take place on 19th May 2023, at the luxurious Doltone House Western Sydney venue in Bossley Park.

The gala dinner promises to be a night to remember, as it will not only celebrate the achievements of Oz Arab Media, but also announce the winners of the AIM Business Awards. The Australian International Multicultural Association is the proud sponsor of these awards, which recognize and reward businesses for their contributions to Australia's diverse communities. Nominations for the awards are set to open in March 2023, and the winners will be revealed at the gala dinner.

A wide array of celebrities, dignitaries, politicians, business people, and influencers from Australia and overseas have already confirmed their attendance of this event. It is expected to be a night filled with good food, laughter, and plenty of networking opportunities.

In addition to the celebration of success and achievement, Oz Arab Media has also partnered up with the Lions Club of Canterbury Bankstown. Part of the proceeds raised during the event will go to this organization, which will be working with Mrs. Sophia Sarkis, the winner of Mrs. Universe Australia Charity Queen, to support her cause. This collaboration further highlights Oz Arab Media's commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Tickets for the Oz Arab Media gala dinner are selling at $250 per person or $2,000 per table of ten. With an array of sponsorship opportunities available, hundreds of guests are expected to attend this event. It will be an evening not to be missed, and those interested in attending are encouraged to contact info@ozarab.media for more information.