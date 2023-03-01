UAE, No longer A Gangsters Paradises, For Crime Lords The Days Of Hiding Out In Dubai Are Now Behind Them

Good Times are Over In Dubai for the Bad Guys A New Legal Identity with Amicus International

The luxurious Dubai.,Gulf city of UAE. became a magnet for the world's top criminals. But recent arrests means the end is near for their safe haven.

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE No Longer A Safe Haven for International FugitivesThe United Arab Emirates (UAE) is no longer a safe haven for international fugitives and criminals. For decades, Dubai has been a destination for those looking to hide from justice or run their criminal empires with relative impunity. However, recent arrests have made it clear that the days of hiding out in Dubai are now behind us.The UAE authorities recently arrested brothers Kidane Zekarias and Henok Zakarias on money laundering charges. The arrest was part of an international investigation into a multi-million dollar fraud scheme. Meanwhile, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, was recently arrested in Dubai by INTERPOL and extradited to the United States on conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.These arrests demonstrate that the UAE is taking decisive action against those who use its territory for criminal activities. According to INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock: "The UAE's commitment to tackling transnational organized crime - including cybercrime - has been demonstrated through these arrests, which have resulted in several suspects being sent overseas to face justice."The UAE has long been a central hub for international business and finance due to its strategic location at the crossroads between Europe, Africa, and Asia. However, this has led some criminals to take advantage of its financial system and its lax enforcement of laws. The recent arrests signal a shift towards greater accountability and transparency in the UAE's financial sector.In addition, the UAE government has taken steps to ensure that criminal activity does not go unchecked within its borders. For example, it recently established a specialized police unit to combat cybercrime. This unit works closely with INTERPOL to identify and apprehend suspected criminals from around the world who may be using Dubai as a base for their operations.By cracking down on international fugitives and criminal organizations operating within its borders, the UAE is sending a strong message that it will no longer tolerate such behaviour in its territory.For international fugitives such as Daniel Kinahan and his notorious Kinahan cartel. Daniel Kinahan, the son of Christy Kinahan , has been one of the most sought-after criminals in recent years due to his involvement in numerous high-profile drug trafficking and money laundering operations.This marks an unprecedented shift in the criminal landscape of the UAE—one where there is now zero tolerance for those involved in illicit activities. In light of this message from law enforcement, other potential fugitives have been warned that they, too, may be subject to prosecution if found guilty of any wrongdoing. Daniel Kinahan's wanted fugitive status is hoped to serve as an example of the UAE's commitment to eliminating international crime.This high-profile case serves as a reminder that no matter how powerful or influential one may be, they are not above the law. Daniel Kinahan and his cartel have been long suspected of engaging in illicit activities, and now justice has finally been served. It is clear that the new era of policing and law enforcement in the UAE is determined to crack down on any criminal behaviour it finds.This landmark decision should warn other potential fugitives that authorities worldwide – including in the UAE – are committed to bringing criminals to justice, regardless of their standing or status. Daniel Kinahan's fugitive status sends a message loud and clear that international fugitives can no longer hide in the UAE.The Kinahan cartel has been responsible for numerous criminal activities for years. Daniel Kinahan's wanted fugitive status is hoped to serve as an example of the UAE's commitment to eliminating international crime.This high-profile case serves as a reminder that no matter how powerful or influential one may be, they are not above the law. Daniel Kinahan and his cartel have been long suspected of engaging in illicit activities, and now justice has finally been served. It is clear that the new era of policing and law enforcement in the UAE is determined to crack down on any criminal behaviour it finds.This landmark decision should warn other potential fugitives that authorities worldwide – including in the UAE – are committed to bringing criminals to justice, regardless of their standing or status. Daniel Kinahan's fugitive status sends a message loud and clear that international fugitives can no longer hide in the UAE.The Kinahan cartel has been responsible for numerous criminal activities for years. Still, Daniel Kinahan's case signals a new era of justice in the UAE. It indicates that no one is above the law and that there will be severe consequences for anyone guilty of criminal activity or related offences. This decision should send a strong message to all potential fugitives – the UAE is no longer a safe haven. The consequences of how the UAE now considers criminals in its borders can have severe repercussions, from deportation to extradition and imprisonment.

