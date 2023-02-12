Holabird's online Treasures From the Shelves auction, Feb. 18-19, will feature mining collectibles, old stocks and bonds

High-grade, long slab of gold ore from the Hishikari Gold Mine, near the southern tip of Japan, 6 inches by 2 inches and weighing 249 grams and having dark wavy features (est. $1,500-$4,000).

Two-page 1875 letter from attorneys to the claimants of the Wayne Mining Co., on behalf of the owners of the Maria Ledge of the Victoria Gold & Silver Mining Co. (est. $400-$800).

Panorama photo image of Cripple Creek, Colorado, circa 1908, 12 ¾ inches by 6 ½ inches and showing the whole town with Mt. Pisgah in the background, in good condition (est. $400-$800).

Mayflower Gold & Silver stock certificate datelined 1861 in San Francisco, for 20 shares. Mayflower was in California, Utah or Nevada when it was incorporated (est. $450-$800).