Cultures Connect in Columbus, Ohio for Black History Festival

Black History Festival's custom made flyer features some of the exciting offerings to be ejoyed.

BIDEC’s free, three-day celebration brings speakers, performers, businesses, and global leaders from across the African diaspora to Downtown Columbus, Ohio.

We formed this initiative to celebrate the strong ties between the United States of America and the African Union. This is a novel opportunity to inspire Black youth to build bridges” — Stephen Selasie Asuo

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just three days, the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Columbus, Ohio is set to transform into a hub of cultural exchange and celebration. Aligning with Black History Month, the 2nd Annual Black History Festival will offer attendees live musical performances, a curated vendor marketplace, special guest speakers from around the globe, and more in an effort to consolidate the heritage of Africa’s diaspora in the United States and continental Africa.

From February 15th - 17th, the graces of world leaders such as the Honorable Yaw Osafo Maafo and Ursula Owusu (key figures in the Ghanaian government) will join the curated line-up of panels and performances being offered for free to the general public. Registration is available at BlackHistoryFestivals.com.

As an advocacy and management organization, BIDEC is established with the prime objective of promoting and supporting initiatives in sustainable development, cultural and professional exchanges, industries, and trade. Stay up to date with our initiatives at BIDECOnline.com.