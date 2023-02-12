World’s Tallest Digital “Happy Valentine’s Day” Greeting Ignites Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites for Valentine's Day ( BryanGlazer | World Satellite Television News)

Largest L.E.D. Lips, Enormous Electronic Hearts, Flying Cupids

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World’s Tallest Digital “Happy Valentine’s Day” Greeting, the World’s Largest L.E.D. Kissing Lips, the World’s Most-Enormous Electronic Hearts and Colossal Flying Cupids, are lighting-up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Celebration of Romance

From now through Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th, the ultra-futuristic Paramount Miami superstructure ignites its state-of-the-art animation lighting system with the World’s Tallest digital symbols of love and romance.

CEO Creator Statement

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s vivacious Valentine’s Day tower lighting is a heart-throbbing digital beacon of love and romance,” says Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate development firm. “During these challenging times, we all need a little-bit-of love; and we are delivering a whole-lot-of-it at Paramount Miami Worldcenter.”

Digital Dimensional Details

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is glowing with the phrase, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

“The digital display transitions into an L.E.D. mosaic of colossal kissing lips that smother Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 700-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown,” explains Kodsi.

He continues, “Through the building’s 60-story-center column appears a flurry of floating hearts, which then morph-into wing-flapping white silhouettes of Cupid – the mythical archer-boy GOD of romance.”

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

▪ Paramount features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Lighting System.

▪ It consists of five-miles of wires connected to 13,400 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

▪ Total operational power is 111.6 amps and 13,400 watts.

▪ Total lumen, which is the amount of light emitted per second, is 402,000.

▪ Estimated power bill, per night, is $34.

▪ Estimate based on the tower illuminating for a total of 160 minutes during an 8 hour time period.

▪ The Lighting System Cost is $3-million.

▪ It took 12 technicians three years to design and install the lighting system, which can create 16.7-million color combinations.

▪ The Valentine’s Day display is as tall as two-and-a-half football fields – if stacked vertically.

▪ The lighting system is designed and installed by L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida.

▪ The company’s projects include landmarks, bridges and skyscrapers, worldwide, including, The Empire State Building.

About Paramount and Miami Worldcenter

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is America’s second-largest real estate development and is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project.

Miami Worldcenter is the city’s new residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment and transportation complex.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is America’s most heavily-amenitized residential skyscraper.

The developer, Royal Palm Companies, touts it as, “a vertical country club.”

The building offers resort style pools, spas, lounges, conservatory, fitness center, boxing ring and indoor basketball, squash and pickle ball courts, and a soccer field.

Its rooftop pool is designed so it can, someday, be converted into a Jetson’s-Style Flying Car Skyport.

The 60-story luxury condo tower features more than 530 high-rise residences and a dozen penthouses, priced from $750,000 to $10-million.

Departures Magazine describes Miami Worldcenter as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Valentine’s Day History

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Valentine’s Day, also called St. Valentine’s Day, is when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts. Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing-off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbid the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best. Valentine’s Day did not come to be celebrated as a day of romance until about the 14th century.

Lighting Schedule

Now through Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Pre-Dawn: 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 6:00 p.m. – 12:10 a.m. (after midnight)

Duration: 10-minutes at Top & Bottom of Every Hour.

Shooting Location

Paramount Miami Worldcenter | 851 NE 1st Avenue | Miami | Fla. | 33131

Best Shots: Empty Lots Near N.E. 8th Street & N. Miami Avenue | Bayside Parking Garage Roof

