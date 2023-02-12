Anastasia Gvazava is currently pursuing Law at Tbilisi State University. Her fields of interest include law, international law, diplomacy and economy. In 2020, she was selected as a FLEX finalist and spent a 2021-2022 academic year in the USA. This had a great impact on her sense of tolerance and responsibility. As she says, It mostly helped her realize, that “if you want to change the world for the better, it is crucial to start from yourself”. She is also very fond of competitive debates, which is why Anastasia often participates in projects funded by Non-governmental organizations, such as the “Tbilisi Model United Nations”. She enjoys volunteering, which is why this year Anastasia became a member of the Georgian Red Cross Society. As for hobbies, her interests include music, creative writing and learning languages.

For Anastasia, being a Young European Ambassador is a great privilege, it is also a step closer to her main goal – contributing to society’s advancement and development of the Georgian youth.