Avtandil Svianadze

Avtandil Svianadze is a fourth-year bachelor’s student from Georgia involved in building a better future for Europe and contributing to sustainability. Avtandil has completed a number of research projects on sustainable development in Europe and neighbouring countries. He is studying EU sustainable development policy with professors from Poland and Serbia and working on applying it to the ENP-East region. He obtained valuable knowledge and hands-on experience while studying in Poland as an Erasmus+ exchange student at the Rzeszów University of Technology and being a part of the Eastern European Center for Multiparty Democracy (EECMD Democracy School). Moreover, Avtandil has studied at five universities in Poland and gained valuable insight into different important topics. Participation in projects at the local, national, and international levels and is a vice president of student self-government have helped him use that experience to volunteer in various non-governmental organizations, legal events, and initiatives. Avtandil contributes to the multilateral dialogue efforts to enhance the participation of women, youth, and national minorities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create a digitally advanced, inclusive environment for people.

