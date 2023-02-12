Anastasia Tsalugelashvili has recently graduated from Tbilisi State University with honours and now holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations. During her studies, she successfully participated in a bilateral exchange program and spent one semester at Charles University. Anastasia is a young professional with an interest in disinformation and propaganda, in 2022 she got 2nd place in the most media literate youngster competition. Afterwards, got an internship at Myth Detector, and published a few fact-checking articles on disinformation issues. Besides media literacy, her interests include civic activism, European studies, NGO sector. foreign affairs, etc.