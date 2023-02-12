Ani Nadareishvili

Ani is a bachelor of International Relations and she focuses on social sciences and diplomacy. She has worked in governmental organisations, in particular, she was an intern at the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, in the International Relations and Euro-Atlantic Integration Department. Also, Ani was an intern at the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia in the International Relations and Strategic Development Department. Ani participated in the Erasmus+ program in Turkey and in Poland. She has always aspired to become a Young European Ambassador and now she has a chance to change people’s lives, draw their attention to the most important topics, like human rights, freedom of speech and many other things and use all her acquired knowledge to raise awareness about EU values.