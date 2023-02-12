Dea Kakabadze is a fourth-year student at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University with a major program in international relations. Dea has been involved in various activities from a young age. Last semester, as an exchange student she studied at the Faculty of Political Science and Diplomacy at Vytautas Magnus University, Lithuania. On January 28 of this year, together with students motivated by the idea of equality, Dea founded a non-governmental organization, “GAFE-Georgian Association For Equality”, with the goal to create a gender-balanced, fair environment and to strengthen young leaders. For her, it is very compelling to research the foreign policy of small states and their role in the international arena. During her free time, Dea loves watching movies and TV series, as well as reading books.