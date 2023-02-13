Brené Brown Meets Dr. Seuss in This Powerful New Children’s Book
Teaching kids to build self-confidence and compassion when facing challengesREDMOND, WA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most beautiful things to see is a child who knows what greatness they’re capable of. One of the most painful things to see is when they don’t.
And if they don't see their value, they’re more likely to shrink away from challenges. Worse, they grow up living below their potential. Author Brenda Do intends to help kids avoid that fate.
In her award-winning children’s book, It’s Okay Not to Know, Do uses a fun and memorable rhyme to teach young readers to believe in their abilities to overcome challenges. “It’s like Brené Brown meets Dr. Seuss,” said Do.
With a non-gendered monster, Bink, as the protagonist, Do intentionally created a character that all children can relate to. In her story, Bink feels like they’re not good or smart enough every time they make a mistake or struggle to do something. Then Bink learns that making mistakes or not knowing something isn’t bad or wrong; having uh-oh’s is like getting a present because it’s an opportunity to learn something new and, most importantly, seek answers by asking why and how. By staying curious, Bink builds self-confidence and learns another valuable lesson: to treat themself and others with greater compassion.
It’s Okay Not to Know creates opportunities for families and educators of young children to start a social-emotional learning dialogue about being kind to yourself, understanding that failing doesn’t mean you’re a failure, and that mistakes are opportunities to learn and grow. Do’s debut children’s book is available now through the book’s website and Amazon.
