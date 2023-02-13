Tonian Renewables chooses Prescinto’s state-of-the-art APM solution for renewable asset insights
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prescinto Technologies (or “Prescinto''), a leading global clean energy asset performance management (APM) technology platform, and Tonian Renewables, an RNWBL company providing operations and maintenance services for wind and solar energy generation, announced that the parties have entered into an agreement in which Prescinto will provide its world-class AI-powered APM solution to monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance of recent additions to the renewable portfolio operated and maintained by Tonian Renewables.
Both companies are looking forward to this collaboration, beginning with Tonian Renewables most recent addition, a portfolio of solar projects totaling 121 MWs. This engagement between Prescinto and Tonian continues both companies’ strong commitment towards accelerated clean energy transition. Tonian’s APM team will begin to roll out this new advanced technology to optimize asset performance and run the day-to-day operations of its plants. Prescinto was chosen for its market agility, ability to provide deliverables on a timely basis, advanced reporting capabilities, and the overall value Prescinto’s technology platform was seen as bringing to the Tonian portfolio. Mitch Samuelian, the CEO of Tonian Renewables, noted his expectation that the technology would allow for enhanced visibility and performance optimization for Tonian’s customers.
Puneet Jaggi, Founder and CEO of Prescinto Technologies, stated, “We at Prescinto are excited to partner with Tonian in its O&M venture to help optimize asset performance with the combination of our deep technological expertise and the extensive expertise of the Tonian team in the US’s renewable space.” With this relationship, Prescinto is continuing to establish itself as a go-to APM platform in the North America region.
About Prescinto Technologies
Prescinto Technologies is a leading global clean energy asset performance management SaaS platform for solar, wind, and energy storage, purpose-built by industry experts to improve asset generation and accelerate the clean energy transition. Prescinto provides real-time insights, analytics, and automation support for optimizing renewable energy asset performance. With a veteran team of industry experts and a portfolio of over 13 GW across 14 countries, Prescinto is the trusted partner for global clients working toward the clean energy transition. For more info, visit www.prescinto.ai.
About Tonian Renewables
Tonian Renewables is a rapidly expanding company in solar and wind services, comprised of well-trained and certified staff to perform sophisticated analysis and provide actionable insights. The company aims to provide the highest value O&M service in the industry by creating efficiencies through people, process, scale, technology, and transparency. Tonian Renewables is a part of the RNWBL family a group of renewable service companies servicing Solar, Wind, and Battery Storage projects across North America. RNWBL’s dynamic organization is focused on optimizing and driving value across its customers' renewable energy portfolios, advancing and accelerating the transition to a sustainable, clean energy future.
For more information, visit www.tonianrenewables.com and www.rnwbl.com.
