PAKERA’S COPRA OFF TO UAE AS TRIAL EXPORT.

Pakera Cocoa and Copra Buying Center in Makira Ulawa Province sets history, as it becomes the first Province and buying center whose copra product will be sent to United Arab Emirates as trial export.

This is revealed during the occasion where Commodities Export Marketing Authority now trading as Solomon Commodities opens its two new storage facilities at Ports area, Point Cruz.

The two containers of copra have met all export standard requirements and awaiting shipment to UAE. If the copra consignments meet the expectations of UAE, more copra trading will eventuate between Solomon Islands and UAE.

This will be a big boost for CEMA board and management as tapping new emerging international markets is one of the aims and objectives of the 7 years revitalization and recapitalization strategy undertaken by Solomon Commodities.

The 7 years revitalization and recapitalization strategy is one of Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement’s (DCGA) flagship policies and the implementing agents are CEMA with support from Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labor and Immigration, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Ministry of Lands and Housing and Ministry of Finance and Treasury.

The strategy is to revitalize and reposition CEMA (trading as Solomon Commodities) both domestically and international so that it starts purchasing, selling and exporting cocoa and copra products. The strategy will also enable Solomon Commodities penetrate new emerging markets overseas. At the same time, the strategy is to enable Solomon Commodities add value to our products through set up of refineries and downstream processing works.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare officially opened the Pakera buying center last year. PM Sogavare also opened the Malu’u buying center in January this year.

