Sonnecto has been Accredited with Four ISO Certifications

Sonnecto has achieved four ISO certifications, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to management quality, information security, and environmental management systems.

PRISTINA, Kosovo, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonnecto, a South Europe-based company with partners in the US and UK, is proud to announce that it has successfully implemented and integrated two new ISO certifications, ISO 27701 and 14001. These two new certifications are in addition to already existing and successfully implemented ISO 9001 and 27001.

This is the third consecutive year that Sonnecto has been certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems) and ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management Systems), demonstrating their consistency in providing the highest level of quality and security to their clients.

ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 27701:2013 pertain to Information Security Management Systems, guaranteeing that Sonnecto's data is protected from unauthorized access and breaches. This certification assures that clients' sensitive information is kept secure, demonstrating that the company takes personal data protection seriously.

ISO 14001:2015 certifies that Sonnecto's environmental management system complies with international standards. This certification assures that the company is taking steps to reduce its ecological impact, demonstrating that Sonnecto is committed to operating environmentally responsibly.

ISO 9001:2015 is the International Standard for Quality Management Systems, and the certification ensures that Sonnecto's processes and procedures meet the highest standards for customer satisfaction. This certification guarantees that Sonnecto's clients can expect consistent, high-quality products and services, demonstrating that the company is dedicated to continuous improvement.

Sonnecto's achievement of these certifications is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence. As one of the few companies with this many internationally recognized certifications, Sonnecto is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and security in everything it does.

"Achieving these certifications is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Fatos Ameti, CEO of Sonnecto. "As the foundation of our company lies in delivering excellent customer experience, it is our responsibility to ensure that we regularly and successfully comply with industry best practices and standards." In addition, Liridona Gerxhaliu, ISO team Lead, noted that "obtaining these certifications was a smooth process taking into account already advanced management systems of Sonnecto and the vision of the company to be compliant with best and internationally recognized standards."

Sonnecto® is a tech-driven BPO company with remote specialized teams in South Europe (Kosovo). They enable the most efficient digital transformation and customer growth through dedicated support and digital back-office teams.

