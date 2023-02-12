NGO aimed to brings up Malaysian export by leading Malaysian Brands to crossborder trade in the post Covid-19 aftermath
MHCC President addressing the merchants on this new trade opportunity with Henan Crossborder ECommerce
Malaysian-Henan Chamber of Commerce aimed to brings up Malaysian export by leading 30 over Malaysian Brands to cross border trade in the post Covid19 aftermath.
I had never seen any cross-border ecommerce platform as ready and as serious as Gelafood to put their merchant first, and want to make sure of their merchant’s success.”KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Malaysia has a lot of excellent products but lack of marketing and sales channels to overseas. Some brands emerged after the Covid-19 pandemic.”, said President of Malaysian-Henan Chamber of Commerce (MHCC), Derek Chong. Determined to change the game of Cross-border Ecommerce to China, MHCC organized an event in KL Wellness City to attract merchant to onboard with a cross border ecommerce program. Working together with Henan Gelafood cross-border supply chain management Co,. Ltd., Derek said MHCC aimed to help more merchants to be successful in the cross-border ecommerce, eyeing the 98.83 million populations of Henan market for the Malaysian brands as a stepping stone to the whole China market.

The event started with an Online Forum with Luoyang Comprehensive Bonded Zone key personnels and the Custom Level 4 Senior Officer in Luo Yang. Located at a very strategic geographical location, Luoyang Comprehensive Bonded Zone is accessible to all types of transportation mode and having many logistic advantages over other provinces in China. The officer further explained the different requirements of the custom clearance between ecommerce and normal trade. The crowd then proceeded to have simple lunch sponsored by Man Fook and Sister‘s Crispy Popiah showcasing their sambals, chilli sauce, rendang paste, and curry paste. The event continued with experience sharing by Celia Teoh, the pioneer merchant in this MHCC initiative, followed by the speech by Derek Chong, and a few words from venue sponsor KL Wellness City Managing Director Dato Sri Vincent Tiew. The event ended with the networking session.
“I had never seen any cross-border ecommerce platform as ready and as serious as Gelafood to put their merchant first, and want to make sure of their merchant’s success.”, said Celia. Babyorganix and Kath & Belle founder, Celia Teoh during her sharing, pointed out her past experiences in cross border ecommerce. Despite having many attempts to penetrate into China market. Celia almost gave up the hope until she met with Gelafood, and President of MHCC. Derek further stressed that in order for the initiative to be successful, the merchant has to be successful.
The cross-border ecommerce will be the hope for small and micro businesses in Malaysia. The cost of export will be relatively lower and chances of success is higher. MHCC will have a series of program, including Henan Trade Tour as well as Merchants Training Program to assist the local brands in penetrating to the China Market. Vinfluenzz – Media Made Affordable.
