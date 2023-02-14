Submit Release
Parablu Unveils Industry-Leading Ransomware Defense Suite to Protect Businesses from Attackers

Parablu has developed its Ransomware Defense Suite to provide comprehensive data protection for businesses of all sizes.

With our Ransomware Defense Suite from Parablu, we hope to put our customers back in control of their own destiny and not be forced to negotiate with a faceless attacker”
— Anand Prahlad
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu, a leading provider of data security and resiliency solutions, announced the introduction of its Ransomware Defense Suite – a set of software solutions designed to alleviate ransomware-related concerns of CIOs. The suite is designed to protect businesses from the growing threat of ransomware attacks and put businesses back in control over their data.

Recent research shows that a staggering 236.1 million ransomware attacks occurred in the first half of 2022 alone. By the end of the year, it was determined that 87% of affected organizations had to pay a ransom in the hope of recovering their data. Traditional security solutions have been unable to effectively address this growing threat.

Parablu has developed its Ransomware Defense Suite to provide comprehensive data protection for businesses of all sizes. The package includes early detection as well as rapid data recovery abilities, both of which are vital for preventing data losses and downtime caused by ransomware attacks. In addition, the suite offers file and device quarantining features to assist during ransomware incident management. It also helps enterprises comply with data security mandates outlined in compliance standards.

In conjunction with the launch, Parablu is also offering a free consultation to help businesses assess ransomware preparedness and equip themselves with knowledge on best practices for data resiliency and cybersecurity.

"Ransomware has been a thorn in the side of the business world for several years now," said Anand Prahlad, CEO of Parablu. "With our Ransomware Defense Suite from Parablu, we hope to put our customers back in control of their own destiny and not be forced to negotiate with a faceless attacker”.

According to Randy De Meno, Chief Strategy Officer at Parablu, the suite includes machine learning capabilities that help to detect unusual activity and anomalous behavior that could be indicative of a ransomware attack. “Fast “cloud-to-cloud” and “Rapid Restore” capabilities also help to get business users back on their feet as quickly as possible,” he added.

Parablu’s latest offering has also received praise from cybersecurity experts and decision-makers at large corporations. Sunil Varkey, who has previously held senior security leadership positions at Forescout, HSBC, Symantec, and Wipro, called the suite "nothing short of a revolution in global enterprise cybersecurity" and believes it will go a long way toward mitigating the problems caused by ransomware attacks across business verticals.

For more information on Parablu’s Ransomware Defense Suite, please visit www.parablu.com or contact our team at info@parablu.com.

About Parablu
As a leading provider of data security and resiliency solutions for digital enterprises, Parablu offers complete protection for enterprise data and total visibility into data movement through centrally managed, intuitive dashboards. Its products, including BluVault and BluSync™, provide comprehensive protection for enterprise data and can be seamlessly integrated with existing infrastructure for cost-effective data protection. BluVault offers powerful and secure data backup solutions designed for the cloud, while BluSync™ provides solutions for secure managed file transfer, collaboration, and file services.

