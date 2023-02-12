GrabStar Introduced New Free Hiring Pool and Reputation Management Features For Freelancers
GrabStar is known for its excellent feature of being a free platform, where clients can hire freelancers without having to pay any fees.
We understand that finding the right freelancer for a project can be a challenge, That’s why we created GrabStar, to make the process of hiring freelancers as easy and stress-free as possible.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrabStar, a new and innovative platform for hiring freelancers, has officially launched. The platform offers a wide range of freelancers for businesses and individuals looking for specialized skills, expertise and flexibility.
— Shekh Al Raihan, CEO of GrabStar
GrabStar is committed to providing businesses and individuals with a user-friendly, safe and cost-effective way to hire freelancers. The platform offers a wide range of services, including web development, graphic design, digital marketing, content writing, and more.
The platform has a user-friendly interface, allowing clients to easily search and filter through a pool of 3000+ verified freelancers to find the right fit for their project. All freelancers are verified and their profiles are manually reviewed to ensure that clients are only presented with the most qualified and reliable freelancers.
Clients can also view freelancers’ portfolios, reviews, and ratings, giving them the ability to make informed decisions when hiring a freelancer. Additionally, clients can directly message freelancers to discuss project details and ensure that the freelancer is the right fit for their project.
One of the best features of GrabStar is that it is a free platform. clients do not have to pay any commissions or fees when they hire freelancers from GrabStar.
Another feature is the free collecting reviews from existing clients. This feature allows freelancers to collect review from clients through the platform to build their personal reputation online.
Managing personal reputation is a hassle for both freelancers and clients," explains Shafiur, GrabStar's CMO. “That’s why we are excited to introduce this new free reputation management feature, making the process of hiring freelancers and managing personal reputation even easier.”
About GrabStar:
GrabStar was founded in 2020 with the vision of helping remote workers around the world demonstrate their credibility and professionalism. We are a free platform for both freelancers and their clients, built with trust and transparency, inspiring remote collaboration.
In a world where remote work is becoming a norm, finding a true professional can get tiresome. GrabStar aims to help clients and freelancers know each other's performance and reliability before signing a deal together.
As we all know the world is leaning more towards the idea of mobile working rather than having a fixed office space. So, GrabStar platform is made in a way to help freelancers build their business.
For more information about GrabStar and to start hiring freelancers today, visit https://grabstar.io
