Submit Release
News Search

There were 191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,146 in the last 365 days.

GrabStar Introduced New Free Hiring Pool and Reputation Management Features For Freelancers

Freelancer profile

Freelancer profile

GrabStar is known for its excellent feature of being a free platform, where clients can hire freelancers without having to pay any fees.

We understand that finding the right freelancer for a project can be a challenge, That’s why we created GrabStar, to make the process of hiring freelancers as easy and stress-free as possible.”
— Shekh Al Raihan, CEO of GrabStar
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrabStar, a new and innovative platform for hiring freelancers, has officially launched. The platform offers a wide range of freelancers for businesses and individuals looking for specialized skills, expertise and flexibility.

GrabStar is committed to providing businesses and individuals with a user-friendly, safe and cost-effective way to hire freelancers. The platform offers a wide range of services, including web development, graphic design, digital marketing, content writing, and more.

The platform has a user-friendly interface, allowing clients to easily search and filter through a pool of 3000+ verified freelancers to find the right fit for their project. All freelancers are verified and their profiles are manually reviewed to ensure that clients are only presented with the most qualified and reliable freelancers.

Clients can also view freelancers’ portfolios, reviews, and ratings, giving them the ability to make informed decisions when hiring a freelancer. Additionally, clients can directly message freelancers to discuss project details and ensure that the freelancer is the right fit for their project.

One of the best features of GrabStar is that it is a free platform. clients do not have to pay any commissions or fees when they hire freelancers from GrabStar.

Another feature is the free collecting reviews from existing clients. This feature allows freelancers to collect review from clients through the platform to build their personal reputation online.

Managing personal reputation is a hassle for both freelancers and clients," explains Shafiur, GrabStar's CMO. “That’s why we are excited to introduce this new free reputation management feature, making the process of hiring freelancers and managing personal reputation even easier.”

About GrabStar:

GrabStar was founded in 2020 with the vision of helping remote workers around the world demonstrate their credibility and professionalism. We are a free platform for both freelancers and their clients, built with trust and transparency, inspiring remote collaboration.

In a world where remote work is becoming a norm, finding a true professional can get tiresome. GrabStar aims to help clients and freelancers know each other's performance and reliability before signing a deal together.

As we all know the world is leaning more towards the idea of mobile working rather than having a fixed office space. So, GrabStar platform is made in a way to help freelancers build their business.


For more information about GrabStar and to start hiring freelancers today, visit https://grabstar.io

Shafiur Rahman
GrabStar
shafiur@grabstar.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

GrabStar Introduced New Free Hiring Pool and Reputation Management Features For Freelancers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.