What to Read on a Ski Trip: A Snowboard Thriller by a Snowboard Instructor
"Blood on the Mountain" is an exciting suspense mystery starring an amateur sleuth snowboarder set in a Colorado ski resort.BEAR MOUNTAIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Dain, a professional snowboard instructor, has written a snowboard thriller novel, Blood on the Mountain, perfect for reading on your next ski or snowboard trip.
The novel—to be released February 15, 2023—involves a dead skier, a missing phone, and a dangerous hit man, all brought together in a Colorado resort.
When a young skier is killed on the slopes, her fiancé—snowboard coach Mag Cutback--knows it’s no accident, regardless of what ski patrol thinks. But why is she dead? And what chance does a snowboard coach have against a brutal hit man?
Author James Dain draws on his firsthand experience on the slopes to create a thrilling and authentic snowboarding adventure. "I've been a snowboard instructor for 17 years, and a lifelong reader of exciting thrillers. I wanted to combine those two passions in my writing," says Dain. "I hope readers will feel the same excitement and adrenaline rush as the characters in the book."
Dain, who coaches at Big Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear, California, is a member of the American Association of Snowboard Instructors and is a Level 2 certified instructor. Blood on the Mountain is Dain’s third novel. A previous work won “Best Novel” at the Los Angeles Neo-Noir Festival.
Blood on the Mountain is available February 15, 2023 for purchase on Amazon.com and is available in ebook and paperback editions. It is already receiving high praise from advance readers. “[Dain] puts average, normal, everyday people into the extraordinary circumstances of the thriller genre and lets it rip,” says Jason Cannon.
For more information about James Dain and Blood on the Mountain, visit www.jamesdain.com
About James Dain: Dain is a California-based snowboard instructor and an accomplished author. Blood on the Mountain tell an exciting story of mystery and danger, all set behind-the-scenes at a major ski resort.
Contact: James Dain
Phone: 760-422-4641
Email: james@jamesdain.com
Website Click Here
Book Sales Page Click Here
Amazon Author Page Click Here
James Dain
James Dain, author
+1 760-422-4641
james@jamesdain.com