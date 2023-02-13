Kick It to Expand Nationwide
A black-owned soccer retailer launches its products online during Black History MonthLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KICK IT, the minority-owned retailer, announced today that it would begin carrying its inventory of lifestyle/fashion soccer apparel online at kickitathletics.com making its products available to footballers across the nation. The move comes after KICK IT experienced a historical increase in overall growth in 2022 after being the only minority-based brand in a sport with nearly 25% of its players identifying as a minority.
KICK IT was unofficially launched in 2021 as a way to promote inclusion, togetherness, community, and status amongst all athletes within the most popular sport in the world. KICK IT entered the fashion retail industry with their product launch of “Kickin It Men’s ¾ Soccer Pants” in Q3 of 2022 and plans to expand into women's and children’s apparel in 2023.
“KICK IT depicts the triumphant overcoming of cultural barriers many professional soccer players have faced on their path to success while using soccer as a platform. Our athletes defy the odds by attaining dreams deemed “impossible” in the sport of soccer through the way they train, play, and impact the world.”
“The KICK IT logo is a focal point and constant motivation for athletes to remain focused on their goals. How you carry yourself off-the-pitch is equally as important to what you do on the pitch including the way you dress, act, and work.” - Quinnten Fuller Founder of KICK IT
Being the first black-owned soccer brand nationwide and possibly across the globe, KICK IT provides a unique blend of “off-the-pitch” apparel merging athleisure, pop culture, and professionalism into all its design elements.
About Kick It
Founded in 2021 by a former collegiate athlete, Quinnten Fuller, KICK IT is a USA-based, off-the-pitch, lifestyle soccer brand dedicated to providing inclusion and togetherness and elevating the status of the soccer community globally. Follow KICK IT on all social media @kickithathletics and visit us at https://www.kickitathletics.com
