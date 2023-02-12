Artifacts from multiple conflicts and generations will come up for bid in Bruneau & Co.'s online auction, February 22nd
Mid-17th century German Wheelock sporting carbine, 24 inches long (the barrel 16 ½ inches), with a .65 caliber rifled bore and a walnut stock (est. $2,000-$4,000).
Circa 1919 Colt model 1902 military pistol – a famous “.38 special – serial number 40010, with black checkered hard rubber grips marked “COLT” (est. $3,000-$4,000).
Spanish circa 1760 Miquelet musket fusil with a .69 bore at the flared muzzle, 51 inches long (the barrel 35 ½ inches), with an ornately carved walnut stock (est. $2,000-$3,000).
Pre-WWII, circa 1937 9mm Polish VIS-35 Radom pistol, serial #5515, with matching frame, slide and 4 ¾ inch barrel, black checkered Bakelite grips (est. $2,000-$3,000).
The 300-lot online auction is well-rounded, with objects that are affordable for the beginning collector to the advanced.
“This auction contains everything from single and grouped bayonet lots to magazines, holsters, WWI and WWII militaria, revolvers, bolt-action rifles and martial arms of all types and from many countries,” said Joel Bohy, Bruneau & Co.’s Director of Arms & Militaria. “There are also groupings of hard-to-find parts for a variety of military arms.”
Four German model 1898 sword-bayonets – a pipe back dress bayonet and scabbard; an 1898 n/A bayonet and scabbard with unit markings; and two 1898 n/A bayonets and scabbards, overall 25 ¾ inches in length – will be offered as a group lot (est. $200-$300).
Two World War II-era German pistols are expected to attract keen bidder interest. One is a 9mm Black Widow Luger pistol and holster, circa 1941, serial #5535, all matching, with black checkered Bakelite grips, a black/blue finish and marked #41” on the ring and “byf” on the toggle, with a waffenamt on the right side of the barrel (est. $1,500-$2,000).
The other is a 9mm P-38 pistol and holster, serial #9112y, all matching, with Bakelite grips, a dark blued finish and marked on the left side of the slide “P38 cyg” with waffenamt markings on the right side. The magazine is marked “jvd” with a waffenamt and the black leather holster is marked “41” and “P38” on the back (est. $400-$600).
An American-made, circa 1857-1861 Massachusetts Arms Co. .36 caliber Adams patent revolver and holster, serial #90, checkered with a walnut grip, overall 11 ½ inches with a 6-inch barrel, marked on the left side of the frame (“Adams”), the loading lever (“Kerr”), the top strap (“Mass. Arms Co.”), and leather holster (“Havana”) should hit $800-$1,200.
A Canadian-made, circa 1946 .22 caliber Long Branch No. 7 MKI bolt-action rifle, serial #1L6454, having a walnut stock with a broad arrow in a “C” behind the trigger guard and muzzle and an “L” on top of the butt near the butt plate tang, a blued finish, marked on the left side of the receiver and magazine, 44 ¾ inches in length, should fetch $300-$500.
A British pattern 1859 Type 1 naval cutlass/bayonet with steel hilt and knuckle guard, overall 32 ¾ inches long with a 27 ¼ inch blade, having a leather-wrapped wooden grip, a steel blade with no visible markings and a black leather scabbard with steel throat and drag, in good condition, the steel showing light scatted patina, should make $300-$500.
Online bidding will be provided by bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay, plus the platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.
A live, in-gallery preview will be held on auction day, Wednesday, February 22nd, from 9am to 5pm, or by appointment, in the Bruneau & Co. gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, R.I. To schedule an appointment call 401-533-9980; or, send an email: info@bruneauandco.com.
All winning bids will be subject to a 17.5 percent buyer’s premium, with a 3 percent cash or check discount when bidding on the Bruneau & Co. platform and app only. Third party bidding platforms will be subject to a 20.5 percent buyer’s premium, with no discount.
Before purchasing a firearm at auction, Bruneau & Co Auctioneers recommends having it examined by a qualified gunsmith to determine whether or not it is safe to use. FFL transfers are handled by Lost Treasures in Pawtucket, RI, and are subject to a $35 fee.
