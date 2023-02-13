Mutt Fresh Dog Care Launches Innovative Dog Bath Bomb Line
Mutt Fresh Dog Care is proud to announce the launch of its new line of dog bath bombs, designed to make bath time a spa-like experience for dogs.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mutt Fresh Dog Care is proud to announce the launch of its new line of dog bath bombs, designed to make bath time a spa-like experience for dogs and their owners. Formulated with dogs' pH levels in mind, these bath bombs contain essential oils and baking soda that provide numerous benefits for a dog's skin and coat.
"We are thrilled to offer a product that not only makes bath time more enjoyable for dogs, but also enhances the health and well-being of their skin and coat," said Tony, one of Mutt’s founders. "Our dog bath bombs are a unique and innovative way for pet owners to show their love and care for their furry friends."
"When asked, 'do dog bath bombs actually do anything?', the answer is yes!" said Tony, "think of there hair as millions of little sponges, wanting to soak up anything liquid you put on it. Putting a bath bomb into your pups water prior to putting your pup in sets a foundation for your pups bath. The water being infused with skin and hair loving oils guarantees your pup is going to soak up as much of those beneficial ingredients as possible, resulting in a the longest lasting effect and scent you and your pup have experienced, "said Tony.
The essential oils included in each dog bath bomb have been carefully selected for their benefits to a dog's skin and coat. Lavender oil has a calming effect and can help reduce stress and anxiety in dogs. Fresh honey contains natural antioxidants and antibacterial properties, which can help soothe and nourish a dog's skin. Vanilla oil has a calming and relaxing effect on dogs, making bath time a more enjoyable experience. The addition of baking soda helps soothe a dog's skin and also has wonderful antibacterial properties.
Why not use human bath bombs on your pup? "Dogs have a unique pH level that is different from humans," said Tony. "That's why we formulated our bath bombs with dogs' pH levels in mind, to ensure the best possible outcome for their skin and coat."
Mutt's dog bath bombs are available in a variety of scents and are suitable for all dog breeds and sizes. Each dog bath bomb can be cut up and in up to 4 baths, depending on the amount of water and size of your pet. Mutt incudes instructions and guides for use with each dog bath bomb. Pet owners can feel confident in using these bath bombs, knowing they are made with the best ingredients and are free from harsh chemicals.
For more information about Mutt's dog bath bombs and their various other handmade dog grooming products, including fresh dog shampoo, please visit hellomutt.com
About Mutt Fresh Dog Care
Mutt is a pet care company dedicated to providing high-quality products that promote the health and well-being of dogs. Committed to using only the best ingredients, Mutt is dedicated to helping pet owners give their furry friends the care they deserve.
