PDF.co New Zapier Plugin 3.3.31 Got Published
PDF.co Zapier Plugin 3.3.31 with new features and modules is already in the marketplace.WILMINGTON, DE, USA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout d/b/a PDF.co, the provider of solutions, APIs, and on-premise tools for automated data extraction, has recently rolled out the update for PDF.co Zapier Plugin (version 3.3.31).
PDF.co Zapier plugin now includes new modules:
• Search and Replace Text in PDF,
• Search and Replace Text with Image,
• Delete Found Text.
With these modules, automated e-signature flow is now easier than ever! Just create Google Doc or PDF with the agreement and tell PDF.co to replace [CLIENT-SIGNATURE] with a signature (in png/jpg/gif/datauri).
Moreover, PDF page tools action that contains feature page rotation and page delete, have been added.
Here are some fixes as well:
• Option to remove auto-trimming from PDF Filler,
• Marked Translate PDF module as deprecated.
PDF.co is an API (application programming platform) for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and transformation. It offers 3000+ integrations with popular automation platforms.
The PDF.co Plugin for Zapier enables fast setup and automation in unstructured data extraction and entry. Its essential functions include: splitting and merging PDF pages, and conversion of tables and PDF forms into formats such as XLS, CSV, JSON, XML, etc. Zapier users can add PDF.co and use Merger, PDF Splitter, PDF Filler, PDF-to-Text, PDF-to-CSV activities, and perform multiple PDF actions provided by the PDF.co API platform.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND FULLY AUTOMATED PDF MANIPULATION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR A PLUGIN.
ByteScout portfolio is enriched with new functionalities and updates while featuring both cloud and on-premise tools including PDF.co Web API, on-premise self-hosted API Server, dedicated API Server, and low-level SDK for rapid automation in data extraction, processing, and transformation.
PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and more.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout has provided data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
Media Relations
ByteScout d/b/a PDF.co
+1 888-908-2357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn