Submit Release
News Search

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,280 in the last 365 days.

SUV Lovers in Orange, Texas, Can Purchase the Latest 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross at a Toyota Dealership

Drivers can buy the latest 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross at Cecil Toyota in Orange, Texas, without any hassle.

ORANGE, Texas (PRWEB) February 11, 2023

Individuals looking to get behind the wheel of a compact SUV loaded with intelligent features can purchase the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross at Cecil Toyota, a local automotive dealership in Orange, Texas. Buyers can choose from an extensive inventory of Corolla Cross at the dealership.

Moreover, customers can test drive their favorite 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross model before making a purchase by scheduling a test drive on the dealership's official website. Additionally, the dealership has made it extremely easy for buyers to get an auto loan. They have a team of financial advisors to tailor the best financing packages for everyone, regardless of their credit situation.

Individuals interested in buying the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross can choose from three unique grades: L, LE and XLE. While its base trim, L, is priced at $23,060, it's LE and XLE trims have a starting MSRP of $25,390 and $27,165, respectively. Every trim of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross comes in the following exterior paint color options:

-Celestite
-Wind Chill Pearl
-Cypress
-Barcelona Red Metallic
-Blue Crush Metallic
-Sonic Silver
-Jet Black

Those who want to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross can contact the team of experts at Cecil Toyota to start the buying process. Buyers can also visit the dealership at 2500 IH-10 West in Orange, Texas, to learn more about the 2023 Corolla Cross.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/suv_lovers_in_orange_texas_can_purchase_the_latest_2023_toyota_corolla_cross_at_a_toyota_dealership/prweb19166506.htm

You just read:

SUV Lovers in Orange, Texas, Can Purchase the Latest 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross at a Toyota Dealership

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.