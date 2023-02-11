Global Micro-LED Strategic Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-LED: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Micro-LED estimated at US$574.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 78.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 80.2% CAGR and reach US$49.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lighting segment is readjusted to a revised 70.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 73.4% CAGR

The Micro-LED market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 73.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 71% and 66.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 53.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Aledia

ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH

Apple, Inc.

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

CEA-Leti

Changchun Institute Of Applied Chemistry

Crystalwise Technology Inc.

Epistar Corporation

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.

Glo AB

Himax Display, Inc.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Iii-V LAB

Industrial Technology Research Institute

Jasper Display Corporation

Jbd Inc.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Lumens

Luminit, LLC.

Lumiode, Inc.

Macroblock, Inc

Nichia Corporation

Oculus VR LLC

Ostendo Technologies, Inc.

PlayNitride Inc.

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd.

Rohinni LLC.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Uniqarta, Inc.

VerLASE Technologies LLC

Vuereal

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Micro-LED Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Micro-LED - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

An Overview of Leading Players

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Interest towards Micro-LED Displays from Electronic Giants to Bode Well for Market Growth

for Market Growth Increasing Demand for Power-Efficient and Brighter Display Panels for AR/VR Devices, Mobile Devices, and SmartWatches to Support Market Demand

Micro-LED Display Forecast in Millions of Units by Product Type

Collins Aerospace Pioneers the Launch of MicroLED Reading Light

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Market Growth

Breakdown of Demand for Wearable Devices in Units (M) by Region: 2015-2022

Adoption of Micro-LEDs in AR/VR Applications

MicroLED Adoption in AR Headsets (M Units): 2018-2027

Micro-LEDs in Advertisement Sector

MicroLEDs in Consumer Electronics

Innovations/ Technological Advancements to Advance Market Opportunities

Product Introductions to propel Market Growth

Increasing Demand for OLEDs to Impact Market Growth

Total Shipments of Smartwatch Display by Technology: 2014-2018

Growing Demand for Folded and Flexible Displays to Restrain Market Growth

A Prelude into Patent Landscape of Micro-LED Market

Breakdown of Patent Family by Company Type (2018)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlzkq7-led-global?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets