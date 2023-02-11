Global Micro-LED Strategic Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Growth
The global market for Micro-LED estimated at US$574.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 78.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 80.2% CAGR and reach US$49.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lighting segment is readjusted to a revised 70.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 73.4% CAGR
The Micro-LED market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 73.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 71% and 66.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 53.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
- Aledia
- ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH
- Apple, Inc.
- AU Optronics Corporation
- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- CEA-Leti
- Changchun Institute Of Applied Chemistry
- Crystalwise Technology Inc.
- Epistar Corporation
- Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.
- Glo AB
- Himax Display, Inc.
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)
- Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Iii-V LAB
- Industrial Technology Research Institute
- Jasper Display Corporation
- Jbd Inc.
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- Lumens
- Luminit, LLC.
- Lumiode, Inc.
- Macroblock, Inc
- Nichia Corporation
- Oculus VR LLC
- Ostendo Technologies, Inc.
- PlayNitride Inc.
- Plessey Semiconductors Ltd.
- Rohinni LLC.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Unimicron Technology Corporation
- Uniqarta, Inc.
- VerLASE Technologies LLC
- Vuereal
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Micro-LED Market to Witness Rapid Growth
- Micro-LED - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- An Overview of Leading Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Interest towards Micro-LED Displays from Electronic Giants to Bode Well for Market Growth
- Increasing Demand for Power-Efficient and Brighter Display Panels for AR/VR Devices, Mobile Devices, and SmartWatches to Support Market Demand
- Micro-LED Display Forecast in Millions of Units by Product Type
- Collins Aerospace Pioneers the Launch of MicroLED Reading Light
- Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Market Growth
- Breakdown of Demand for Wearable Devices in Units (M) by Region: 2015-2022
- Adoption of Micro-LEDs in AR/VR Applications
- MicroLED Adoption in AR Headsets (M Units): 2018-2027
- Micro-LEDs in Advertisement Sector
- MicroLEDs in Consumer Electronics
- Innovations/ Technological Advancements to Advance Market Opportunities
- Product Introductions to propel Market Growth
- Increasing Demand for OLEDs to Impact Market Growth
- Total Shipments of Smartwatch Display by Technology: 2014-2018
- Growing Demand for Folded and Flexible Displays to Restrain Market Growth
- A Prelude into Patent Landscape of Micro-LED Market
- Breakdown of Patent Family by Company Type (2018)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
