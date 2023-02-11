Orlando photographer Amanda Kossina celebrated the opening of her new photo studio in Downtown Avalon Park, in East Orlando. Kossina Creative Photography is an Award-Winning Orlando Photographer Specializes in Maternity, Newborn, & Family Sessions.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kossina Creative Celebrates Grand Opening of Photography Studio

Award-Winning Orlando Photographer Specializes in Maternity, Newborn, & Family Sessions

Orlando, FL: Last Friday night, Orlando photographer Amanda Kossina celebrated the opening of her new photo studio in Downtown Avalon Park, in East Orlando. The 1,900 sq ft studio features over 80 themed sets for cake smash sessions. It's also home to an extensive wardrobe of high-end gowns for maternity shoots. To add a unique flair to each shoot, the studio has 40 backdrops and newborn props in every size, shape, and color.

The night began with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the East Orlando Chamber of Commerce. Before cutting the ribbon, Amanda Kossina explained why this night meant so much to her. She opened her first photography studio in early 2020. A few weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and her big plans to celebrate the opening had to be shelved. Instead, her focus turned to keeping her new small business alive in the middle of a global catastrophe. Now, three years later, she is grateful to not only have survived the pandemic but have the chance to move into a larger studio.

"I feel so thankful to everyone celebrating with me tonight," she said to a packed room of friends, family, and clients. "This feels like a new beginning in so many ways. I am excited about this new space because it allows me to continue to serve this beautiful community!"

After the ribbon cutting, guests were treated to refreshments. The night ended with a chance to participate in a giveaway drawing. Prizes included a free photo session with Amanda and a gift basket provided by fellow EOCC member Arise Chiropractic. To strengthen the solidarity of local businesses, Kossina Creative catered food from Cheese to Share and Café Coquí, two of Avalon Park's staple eateries. Dessert was provided by another local favorite, With Love, Custom Cakes by Vindy Lopez.

About Kossina Creative: Kossina Creative is an award-winning photography studio based in Orlando, FL. Founded in 2015 by Amanda Kossina, they specialize in maternity, newborn, cake smash, and family sessions. Kossina Creative's brand new studio is located at 3680 Avalon Park East Blvd, Suite 220, Orlando, FL 32828. For session inquiries and bookings, you can visit KossinaCreative.com or call/text 407-205-7297.

Media Contact

Amanda Kossina, Kossina Creative Photography, 1 4072057297, amanda@kossinacreative.com

SOURCE Kossina Creative Photography