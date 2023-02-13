Bull Flag's Anonymous Crypto Payment System - Bullet Cash
The anonymous crypto payment system, Bullet Cash, is finally here. Bullet Cash is revolutionizing anonymous crypto transactions and privacy on the blockchain.
Privacy and Free Speech are not premium features for the wealthy and mighty, but fundamental human rights of every individual.”LONDON, WESTMINSTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bull Flag is a company that aims to revolutionize the crypto space with cutting-edge technology, like the anonymous payment system, Bullet Cash.
— Dave, CEO of Bull Flag
The Bull Flag project is led by Team Alpha 7. The project's main focus is to welcome the bull market and increase the token’s price through its unique buyback mechanism. The platform’s unique mechanism wipes off 2% of every transaction from the supply, shrinking the supply and increasing the price.
The project also displays all funds going into the buyback wallet in real time and promises to deliver scheduled major buybacks at different milestones. The Bull Flag team has experience creating safe trading environments for cryptocurrencies and intends to provide cutting-edge utilities to its owners and investors.
The goal of the project is to lead the bull run season and deliver solid marketing and partnerships in various social media communities while the final development phase of each utility is underway.
What is Bullet Cash and How does it work?
Bullet Cash is the new anonymous payment system of the community-driven crypto project, Bull Flag.
The Bullet Cash privacy protocol is powered by the Bullet Flag $BFL token which is the native token for the platform.
The community-driven platform will be 100% decentralized, which means that no one has control over it. The decision-making authority will be controlled by the community itself.
The Bullet Cash ticket-based payment system will issue tickets to depositors, allowing them to withdraw funds at their convenience.
The aim of the project is to revolutionize the cryptocurrency space by offering traceless transactions, enabling users to send and receive payments anonymously, without leaving any trace on the blockchain.
What is unique about Bullet Cash?
Besides providing security, innovation, privacy, and decentralization as a payment system, Bullet Cash has a first-in-the-world system which makes it extraordinarily unique. The Bullet Cash users will be able to call back their cryptocurrency sent to the wrong addresses or scammers.
This revolutionary feature makes Bullet Cash a highly attractive choice for those seeking secure, private, and anonymous crypto payment solutions."
How to use Bullet Cash?
The cutting-edge, decentralized payment system Bullet Cash offers secure and anonymous transactions on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon Network.
To deposit funds into Bullet Cash, you need to generate a random key, referred to as a "note." You can deposit ETH, BNB, MATIC(Polygon), or any ERC20 token and submit a hash of the note to the Bullet Cash smart contract.
To withdraw your funds, you'll need to submit proof of having the valid key to one of the notes deposited. The contract will transfer the Ether or ERC20 token to the specified recipient.
Here are the steps:
Deposit
• Generate a random key (note)
• Deposit Ether, BNB, Matic (Polygon), or an ERC20 token
• Submit a hash of the note to the Bullet Cash smart contract
After depositing your funds, it's recommended that you wait some time before withdrawing to improve your privacy. The amount of time will depend on the type of transaction and the Network you're using.
Withdraw
• Submit proof of having the valid key to one of the notes deposited
• The contract will transfer the coin/token to the specified recipient
As a privacy, payment protocol, the smart contracts are immutable, have no admins, and are secured by powerful cryptography. They are built on zero-knowledge proofs. To ensure perfect anonymity, only the user who has the note can link the deposit and withdrawal.
Bull Flag BFL Token Tokenomic
In November 2022, Bull Flag (BFL), a hyper-deflationary token, was introduced on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The robust tokenomic architecture of the token enables it to retain growth and stability in its chart, making it a desirable choice for traders and investors.
The BFL token has a True Burn mechanism that automatically burns 2% of every transaction, reducing the supply and creating a stable price floor. The token also has a buyback mechanism, where 2% of every transaction is converted to Binance Coin (BNB) and stored in a designated wallet. Major buybacks are scheduled by the community and run for a 24-hour period.
The BFL token is available on PancakeSwap. The max supply of Bull Flag is 100,000,000 BFL, and the current total supply is 68,075,257.
You can learn more about the BFL token on Coinmarketcap.
The token distribution model includes a 7% tax for buying and selling, with the following breakdown of the tax:
• 2% for buyback
• 2% for marketing
• 1% for development
• 2% for True Burn
The platform’s custom Telegram buyback and burn bots show all funds in the buyback wallet and total burn transactions in real time, respectively. The marketing and development funds are used to push the project closer to its goals, while the True Burn mechanism guarantees a reduction in supply and an increase in price.
Bull Flag RoadMap
The Bull Flag project has a clear and exciting roadmap ahead, with four distinct phases of development and growth.
The team has already accomplished Phase 1 and Phase 2. The next stage in the platform's roadmap will be launching the platform’s native launchpad ‘Bullpad, and listing its native token $BFL on Centralized Exchanges (CEX).
Bullpad Launchpad is planned to be a rug-free launchpad with low fees, and it's launching in the second quarter of 2023.
Phase 1:
• Web, Dapp, and Utility Development
• Private sale
• Contract audit
• Team KYC
Phase 2:
• Launch on PancakeSwap (PCS)
• First utility reveal (Bullet Cash)
Phase 3:
• Bullpad launchpad
• Listings on Centralized Exchanges (CEX)
• Partnerships
• Top utility reveal (BullVerse)
Phase 4:
• Project expansion
• Blockchain developments
About Bull Flag
Bull Flag is aiming to bring cutting-edge utilities to the crypto space, including the new anonymous payment system, Bullet Cash. Bullet Cash is a private transaction protocol that offers a decentralized and secure way for users to send and receive payments anonymously, without leaving a trace on the blockchain.
Sava Tesanovic
Bull Flag
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Bullet Cash Promotional Video