Pictou County residents to benefit from improved public transit infrastructure

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Feb. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia, Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow and Chairperson of the Pictou County Transit Authority and His Worship Danny MacGillivray, Mayor of the Town of Stellarton, announced joint funding of $593,931 for Pictou County Transit's fixed-route transit system, which provides public transit service in New Glasgow and Stellarton, Nova Scotia.

With this funding, the Pictou County Transit Authority will purchase two new buses and establish five new bus stops. This investment will provide residents, including seniors and students, with transportation options that will enable them to access education opportunities, go to work, attend medical appointments and do their day-to-day activities.

Having access to additional public transit options will enhance the quality of life for residents and provide many users with greater independence and a sense of freedom. The expansion of Pictou County Transit's service will make Pictou County more inclusive and accessible.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Public transit options should be available to all Canadians, no matter where they live. Today's announcement will provide Pictou County residents access to improved and more reliable public transit options for years to come. Thanks to this project and others like it across the country, we are helping residents in rural and remote communities gain mobility options, access jobs and essential services, and reduce their need to own a private vehicle."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Not everyone has access to a car, but everyone needs to travel. Public transit allows people to get to work, school, medical appointments or to just have fun. This accessible loop connects New Glasgow and Stellarton and gets people where they need to go. Pictou County Transit will be even more successful connecting people to their community with this investment."

The Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

"Investing in our public transit system ensures that our citizens have a reliable option for safe, affordable, and accessible trips to the grocery store, medical appointments, or social activities and events in our community. I am pleased to know that this funding will support an important public service that enables our citizens to live the lives they wish. Public transportation supports both the physical and mental wellbeing of our citizens."

Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow and Chairperson of the Pictou County Transit Authority

"The Town of Stellarton is pleased that Pictou County Transit, launched May 2021, is serving the community well. The addition of two new buses and five bus shelters through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund will allow PCT to continue, and expand upon, the good work it does in our communities"

His Worship Danny MacGillivray, Mayor of the Town of Stellarton

The Government of Canada is investing $475,144 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $103,863 . Pictou County Transit Authority is also contributing $14,924 .

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

, the Prime Minister announced nearly in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent annually to begin in 2026-27. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

