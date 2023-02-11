DC Metro Wedding Planner Launches First Pop Up Wedding Expo Event To Highlight Local Black Vendors

First ever Black Wedding Expo pop-up event being held in the DC Metro Area on April 8, 2023, in College Park, MD. The brainchild of a Black wedding planner who desires to ensure that local Black vendors in the wedding industry are not overlooked by couples, as some are not historically listed on the preferred vendors list at venues.

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Save the date! The first-ever Black Wedding Experience Expo pop-up event is happening April 8, 2023, in College Park, MD — and you don't want to miss it! If you're tying the knot (or know someone who is), or you simply need a new inventory of vendors with fresh ideas and creative eyes, this event is for you. Black wedding vendors, this event is for you too.

In fact, the expo's creator, Josephine Ocheni, put this event together as a showcase for Black talent in the wedding vendor industry.

Josephine has been in the event and styling business for 15 years. As a minority female, she noticed that not many wedding venues list Black-owned companies on their preferred vendor lists. As such, these businesses don't get the recognition they deserve. So, she decided to create a pop-up event that would bring Black businesses in the D.C. metro area (and beyond) together to showcase Black excellence in the wedding business. As a matter of fact, she pitched her idea at the Maryland Innovation Center Pitch and Mingle competition in June 2022 against four other competitors. She won two categories, including audience favorite. After garnering audience support and validation from executive judges, Josephine knew she wanted to contribute to this space. It was then that the Black Wedding Experience brainchild was officially born. "This is an opportunity for Black wedding vendors to show their artistry, sophistication, and creativity," Josephine said. In the near future, she intends on having these pop-up wedding expo events nationwide, so diverse communities can experience the many flavors of Black wedding vendors.

For attendees: This event is for future brides and grooms, or anyone interested in connecting with Black vendors who are multifaceted and highly skilled in implementing several types of events, including weddings. Josephine is expecting well over 100 vendors to attend this event. For general expo admission, there will be cake and food samplings, performances, and door prizes.

You'll be able to connect with dozens of Black-owned businesses that cater weddings in the D.C. metro area and in other states.

Also, there will be an exclusive fashion show, hors d'oeuvres, a full buffet lunch spread, and swag bags for VIP attendees.

For vendors: Showcase your wedding artistry to hundreds of attendees. Josephine is currently extending the invite to Black wedding vendors in:

Apparel

Black-owned suit and wedding dress designers

Decor – floral and lighting

Jewelers

Transportation

Male groomers (hot shaves, haircuts)

Catering

Beauty (hair, makeup)

Venue owners that host (events, engagements, weddings, etc.)

Production and Entertainment (photographers, videographers, artists, DJs)

Domestic and Luxury Destination Travel Planners

Wellness Coaches/Fitness

Other Wedding-Related VendorsLimited spots are available for vendors, so make sure you sign up early!

Register as an attendee

Purchase a booth

Follow the Black Wedding Experience on Instagram for upcoming Black vendor showcases in other states.

Media Contact

Josephine Ocheni, Black Wedding Experience, 1 (443) 332-8043, blackweddingexp@gmail.com

SOURCE Black Wedding Experience