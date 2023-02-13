Inventrkits (A STEM learning company) is proud to announce on National Inventors Day, It's now a Public Benefit Company
By aligning its corporate mission with its core values, Inventrkits plan impactful initiatives of inclusion in its first year as a Public Benefit Company.
Inventrkits' mission is to break down barriers to entry into STEM and empower individuals of all ages and backgrounds to be the masters of their own technology stories.”PARRISH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inventrkits, PBLLC is thrilled to announce on National Inventors Day we have converted from a traditional Limited Liability Company to a Public Benefit Limited Liability Company (PBLLC) registered in Delaware.
— Austin Eckman & Alex Eschenauer
A public benefit company is created specifically to benefit the public in some way. The focus is on both profit and social mission alignment.
“Becoming a Public Benefit Company makes our charter consistent with the core values since our founding in 2019,” said Austin Eckman co-founder of Inventrkits. “This conversion represents our commitment to inspire and educate future makers of all socio-economic backgrounds, with exciting STEM products” added, co-founder Alex Eschenauer.
Grounded in a creator mentality, utilizing immersive story-telling, gamification, and a vibrant community, Inventrkits inspires students of all ages and backgrounds to become problem-solvers of the 21st century, and this is why its apropos to make this announcement on National Inventors Day.
