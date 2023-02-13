Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,768 in the last 365 days.

Local Pest Control Company Expands Services to Arlington, TX

Forterra Pest Control has provided five-star pest control services to the DFW area for two decades

ARLINGTON, TX, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The locally owned and operated Forterra Pest Control today announced the opening of its latest location in Arlington, TX. The new location will allow the company to better serve the people of Arlington with residential and commercial pest removal services. This is the company’s fourth location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Visit https://forterrapestcontrol.com/ to learn more about the company.

Forterra’s owner, David Dance, says he and his technicians have seen an increase in service calls from residents and businesses in Arlington, which drove the decision to expand to the city. The new location will allow them to better access and service those customers.

“We’re very excited about this latest expansion,” Dance says. “Arlington is a growing city, and we want to make sure all residents — old and new — have access to professional pest control services. We take great pride in being able to provide these critical services to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.”

The company also has offices in Southlake, McKinney, and Denton, TX, and they hope to be able to keep growing to help Texas residents live pest-free. They will also be expanding their initiative Dallas Bites Back in Arlington, which is a way for residents to nominate friends, family and neighbors to receive free pest control services.


About Forterra Pest Control
Forterra Pest Control is a family-owned, Dallas-based pest control company with a mission to help create safety and comfort in its customers’ most important spaces — their homes. Forterra is laser-focused on providing the best customer experience in residential pest control. They provide pest removal treatments and preventative pest services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

David Dance
Forterra Pest Control
+1 (817) 665-6527
david.dance@forterrapestcontrol.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Local Pest Control Company Expands Services to Arlington, TX

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.