Local Pest Control Company Expands Services to Arlington, TX
Forterra Pest Control has provided five-star pest control services to the DFW area for two decadesARLINGTON, TX, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The locally owned and operated Forterra Pest Control today announced the opening of its latest location in Arlington, TX. The new location will allow the company to better serve the people of Arlington with residential and commercial pest removal services. This is the company’s fourth location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Visit https://forterrapestcontrol.com/ to learn more about the company.
Forterra’s owner, David Dance, says he and his technicians have seen an increase in service calls from residents and businesses in Arlington, which drove the decision to expand to the city. The new location will allow them to better access and service those customers.
“We’re very excited about this latest expansion,” Dance says. “Arlington is a growing city, and we want to make sure all residents — old and new — have access to professional pest control services. We take great pride in being able to provide these critical services to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.”
The company also has offices in Southlake, McKinney, and Denton, TX, and they hope to be able to keep growing to help Texas residents live pest-free. They will also be expanding their initiative Dallas Bites Back in Arlington, which is a way for residents to nominate friends, family and neighbors to receive free pest control services.
About Forterra Pest Control
Forterra Pest Control is a family-owned, Dallas-based pest control company with a mission to help create safety and comfort in its customers’ most important spaces — their homes. Forterra is laser-focused on providing the best customer experience in residential pest control. They provide pest removal treatments and preventative pest services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
David Dance
Forterra Pest Control
+1 (817) 665-6527
david.dance@forterrapestcontrol.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn