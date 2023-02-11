Unleashing the Power of Biometrics: ValidEntry's Cutting-Edge Identity Management Platform
Intelligent Technology for Streamlined Verification, KYC, and Access Control in ApplicationsUNITED STATES, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector continues to experience tremendous growth, but with that growth comes the need for secure and robust identity verification processes. Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures play a critical role in ensuring the protection of users, compliance with regulations, and prevention of fraud and money laundering. ValidEntry, a cutting-edge biometric identity verification platform, has answered this need with its secure and privacy-focused solution.
ValidEntry offers a multi-layered approach to identity verification that incorporates real-time biometrics, government identification validation, liveness checks, anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions checks, geolocation and IP verification, and background checks. This approach provides a secure user experience while preserving the confidentiality of personal information, making it an ideal choice for enterprises looking to secure their assets and prevent unauthorized access.
In addition to its advanced identity verification capabilities, ValidEntry features a patent-pending, no-code integration approach to Identity and Access Management (IAM), enabling organizations, developers, applications, and decentralized applications (DApps) to control access to their platforms while preserving user privacy and anonymity. The platform ensures a secure and frictionless user experience, eliminates the need for a lengthy KYC process, and offers a seamless, passwordless authentication experience. At ValidEntry, security and privacy are their top priorities. The technology meets the highest security standards and deploys enterprise-grade data protection for companies, users, and applications, so organizations can confidently verify identities and maintain a streamlined, user-friendly experience while protecting sensitive data.
ValidEntry's omnichannel approach to identity verification spans across web, mobile, and more and offers easy code integrations, allowing companies to control access to their applications with ease. The platform's AI-driven automated identity solutions provide efficient and accurate identification, valuable insights with intelligent customer data, compliance with global regulations and standards, and secure and intuitive digital identification, all built to scale. Eliminate the need for passwords with ValidEntry's native Web3 authentication, which requires no sign-up. The platform's intelligent compliance solutions include AML, PEP, OFAC, Global Sanctions, AUSTRAC, OSFI, DFAT, and more, offering a comprehensive and secure solution for the DeFi sector.
"ValidEntry is at the forefront of shaping the future of secure and privacy-focused identity verification solutions in the rapidly evolving DeFi sector," says Chris Utesch, Vice President of Sales at ValidEntry. "Our team is passionately dedicated to solving real-world industry problems, continuously delivering highly intelligent technology-driven solutions that provide unparalleled convenience and security. Our passwordless authentication and intelligent compliance solutions are revolutionizing the way DeFi platforms operate, empowering them to confidently verify identities, control access, and protect sensitive data, all while ensuring a smooth user experience."
About ValidEntry
ValidEntry is a biometric identity verification platform that offers a secure and privacy-focused solution for DeFi platforms and corporate applications. With its multi-layered approach to identity verification, no-code integration approach to IAM, and AI-driven automated identity solutions, ValidEntry provides a comprehensive and secure solution for organizations looking to secure their assets and prevent unauthorized access.
