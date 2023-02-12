This press release is distributed to inform users about Free OST to PST Converter launched by a2zMigrations that can freely convert OST of size less than 1GB

PANIPAT, HARYANA, INDIA, February 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A2zMigrations – The data recovery and email migration experts announce the Free OST to PST Converter with advanced features that easily convert OST to PST, MSG, EML and MHTML file format.A2zMigrations has updated the OST to PST Converter with some advanced features and made it available for Free for OST files of size less than 1GB. The faster email conversion rate and efficiency showed by this Free OST to PST Converter tool makes it the best and most-demanded application. Now the tool does not need an outlook to be installed on a machine to perform the migration. The application supports all kinds of OST files, whether it is Exchange OST, Hotmail OST or IMAP OST files. The advanced algorithm implemented in the tool is now capable of dealing with corrupted OST files.Some Best Features of this Free OST to PST Converter ToolsConversion of emails from one format to another format needs to follow some set of rules, like it should maintain the read/unread status, it should not alter the folder structure etc and a2zMigrations Free OST to PST Converter has not left any stone unturned in making the application best of best. Some of the features of this best application are given below:Simple GUI and Easy to convert OST to Outlook PST file format.Capable of migrating healthily as well as corrupted OST file to PST file format.Supports all kinds of OST files, including Exchange, Hotmail and IMAP OST files.Imports everything including Emails, Tasks, Calendars, Notes, attachments etc. from OST to PST file format.Maintains the original folder structure of the OST file while doing the migration.Multiple options to Save OST to PST, EML, MSG and HTML file format.Maintains the meta information like To, CC, Subject, Inline images etc.Separate option to Import contacts to VCF and Calendars to ICS file format.Compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10 and all earlier windows editions.Supports OST file of Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013 and all earlier editions of OutlookFor more information: https://www.a2zmigrations.com/ost-to-pst-converter/ As per the report, along with the features points above, there are a lot of other features like faster email conversion speed, no file size limitation etc and these features make this tool different from other available in the market.The recent research states that the main points that a user considers while downloading and installing any OST to PST Converter application are:Easy to Use: The users don’t want to know the inside details of the conversion process. They just need a simple and easy-to-use application that can complete their task. So, the companies should try to hide the complexity of the conversion process and provide simple and easy to use GUI for the end users.Speed: Because of the time constraints, everyone wants a good OST to PST Conversion speed and this Free tool fulfils this need and performs quick OST to PST Conversion.Accuracy: The application should be capable of accurately performing the conversion without affecting the original data.No Data Loss: The Conversion should not result in the data loss.We are proud to say that we at a2zMigrations have kept everything in mind while developing this Free OST to PST Converter application. So users will not have to worry about the OST to PST Conversion, just download the application and easily perform the conversion.Words from their CEOThe Free OST to PST Converter developed by a2zMigrations provides the complete package and functionality needed for OST to PST Conversion. Along with the advanced features, the application also focuses on the security and safety of the users' data. “We at a2zMigraitons believe in user satisfaction and regularly work on upgrading our products based on the users' feedback,” as stated by CEO, Mr. Manish Kumar.About a2zMigrationsA2zMigrations is one of the best software development organization working in the field of data recovery, email recovery and cloud migration. The main aim of the company is to provide top-quality features for our customers and to build a good relationship with our customers.To know more about the software:Visit - https://www.a2zmigrations.com/ost-to-pst-converter/ Company – a2zMigrationsEmail – support@a2zmigrations.comPhone - +91-9555577855