Private Label Beverage

This specialist of beverage creation is a great mix between innovation, adaptability, flexibility and quality.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This specialist of beverage creation is a great mix between innovation, adaptability, flexibility and quality. The main goal of the company is to provide an original drink to each customer created with the best equipment available in the industry. The brand makes great efforts to always be attentive to customer needs and to adjust its strategy accordingly.

Private Label Beverage can count on the creativity of its teams and their sense of detail. In terms of production, PLB relies on technological innovation and excellent equipment to guarantee quality products. In addition, new technologies offer them the opportunity to produce very large quantities of drinks.

Another key element of the brand is adaptability! PLB understands that customers have different preferences in terms of flavors, packaging, volumes, design, etc. Thus, the range produced by the company includes sodas, flavored soft drinks, beers or even dietary supplement. It is essential to specify that this quality has been recognized and the brand had been granted by the International Featured Standard (ISF) certification.

In addition, the brand's products benefit from a large-scale delivery system. PL Beverage offers a state of the art facility that delivers 100% made-in Germany products.

TEL.: +41 52 212 12 51 www.plbeverage.com
SALES DISTRIBUTION OFFICE info@plbeverage.com
BUNDESPLATZ 16
6300 ZUG, SWITZERLAND
PRODUCTION PLANT
PORSCHESTRASSE 8
41836 HÜCKELHOVEN, GERMANY
