/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Pictou County/

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to a rural public transit infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia, Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow and Chairperson of the Pictou County Transit Authority, and His Worship Danny MacGillivray, Mayor of the Town of Stellarton.

Date:

Saturday, February 11, 2023


Time:

10:00 a.m. AST


Location:

New Glasgow Town Hall
111 Provost Street
New Glasgow, NS B2H 5E1

 

