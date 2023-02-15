Black History Month Unknown & Untold Teachings: India is Birth of Abrahamic Religions Buddhism Racism & White Supremacy
The most import story of Black History is unknown and untold. The 1st Civilization is the Indus Valley Civilization which was created by "The Africans of Asia." The Indus Valley predates Egypt over 3000 years and it is no doubt they were Black. Black history untold.
The birth of the destruction of Black history happen via the Birth of Mahayana Buddhism whereas the Buddha was changed from Black to White by King Kanishka in the 2nd Century A.D. This White Mahayana Buddhism traveled to Asia whereas Black Buddhist history was erased
AOCA (Afro Asian Original Christian Association) Founder Amp Elmore notes 1836 British Historian Godfrey Higgins book "Anacalypsis" should be required reading
Elmore explains via a Black History month "Youtube lecture" titled "India birth of Abrahamic Religions, Buddhism, Racism, White Supremacy." Elmore's lecture notes that the birth of "Racism and White Supremacy" started in what as known as the "Shaka Era" also known as the Kushan era or the Kanishka era based on the Hindu Calendar when White Kushan King Kanishka ascended to the throne in 78 AD/CE.
King Kanishka implemented the world's 1st and most devastating blow of White Supremacy and racism to negatively affect Black history and culture in human history. Elmore explains that while it unknown and untold by Black leaders the most devastating blow to Black history and culture was when Kushan King Kanishka changed Buddha from "Black to White." Click here to see Anthony "Amp" Elmore Detailed Video
While this action in the African/American community may be deemed as "insignificant" this act not only eviscerated the Black cultural link to Black history's ancient past, this act severed the ties and Black link between the history of the "Africans of Africa" and the "Africans of Asia." While African/Americans celebrate Black History month connecting to their African heritage, most African/Americans do not know about or are connected in any way to their Black family in Asia "The Africans of Asia."
In regards to Black History month and Black History it is not stressed enough regarding the fact that Black people and Black history is not a "Monolithic Culture and History." When Columbus sailed to the new world he saw Black people who looked like "Southern Indians" and he thought that he was in India.
During the time of the "Black Ionian Homer" India was known as "Eastern Ethiopia." In the book the Anacalypsis Godfrey Higgins writes; "There were two Ethiopians, one to the east of the Red Sea, and the other to the west of it ; and a very great nation of Blacks from India, did rule over almost ALL ASIA in a very remote era, in fact beyond the reach of a history of... any of our records."
Unknown and untold to Black America is its glorious world history "regarding the Africans of Asia" that that has been erased via "White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism regarding Black Buddhist History and culture." Elmore explains that it was during the Kushan era of King Kanishka which marked the beginning of White Supremacy and Racism whereas the Black History and interconnected relationship between "Africa and Asia." Both Africa and Asia were connected via "Religion." Unknown and untold is the fact that the window between Ancient Africa and Ancient India is "The Buddhist Faith." History notes that the father of History Herodotus visited both Africa meaning Egypt and India and naming them "The two Ethiopias" or the land of the Blacks.
Godfrey Higgins in his book the Anacalypsis explains about historic and long wars between the Buddhist who were Black and the Brahmins who were White, whereas the Brahmins would eventually win and destroy the Black Buddhist history and create "White Supremacy and Racism." Elmore explains that if Black people would learn their "Black Buddhist History" it would change Western Culture and create an uproar. First it would via history and facts dispel "White Supremacy" in that it would not only connect Black people to ancient Africa like Egypt and Nubia, history would connect Blacks to India and the "Indus Valley Civilization" the world's 1st Civilization created by the "Africans of Asia" whereas these Blacks at its peak had urban planning and a population of over 5 million people.
Unknown and untold to Black America is its glorious "Black Buddhist History" where British Historian Sir Godfrey Higgins writes in his 1836 book the Anacalypsis that all of the "Western Mythoses" derived from the Black Buddhist, whereas one Buddhist sect known as the Krishnas where the Christian Religion derived. Elmore explains via his lecture titled "India the birth of the Abrahamic Religions, Buddhism, Racism and White Supremacy we know of the Buddhist Krishnas from the "Black Madonna's." It was these Black Buddhist whom British historian Sir Godfrey Higgins brought their religion of baby Christ and his mother to Europe that evolved to being the Catholic Church.
Higgins also explains in his book the Anacalypsis that the Abrahamic religions was that of Persia and Brahma whereas the religion of Buddha was Black and that of "Buddha and Krishna." Elmore explains that African/American religions leader have no idea of their Black Buddhist history or its relationship to Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Elmore explains that it is from India that we find the birth of the Abrahamic religions and Buddhism, whereas Black religious leaders have no idea of their religious relationship to Black Buddhist history.
Elmore note that the story of Nation of Islam leader Dr. Westley Muhammad noted that the Indus Valley Civilization was "A Child of Arabia" and associated with the teachings of "The Honorable Elijah Muhammad." Elmore notes that Dr. Westley Muhammad is misleading Black people whereas Elmore ask via a "You Tube Video " titled "The Proud Black Buddhist vs. The Nation of Islam." Elmore ask viewers to compare the teaching of the Nation of Islam to that taught by the White British Historian Sir Godfrey HIggins book the "Anacalypsis." Elmore posted a lecture to challenge the Nation of Islam's misconceptions. Click to hear Elmore's 1:24 lecture Regarding the Nation of Islam theory.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore
AOCA: Afro Asian Original Christian Association
+1 901-452-4330
email us here
India Birth of Abrahamic Religions, Buddhism, Racism, White Supremacy Lecture