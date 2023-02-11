Umberg/Zipser LLP Promotes Priti Phukan, Ph.D. As Partner

Umberg/Zipser LLP is proud to announce the promotion of Priti Phukan to Partner! As a member of our Intellectual Property Practice Group, Priti's expertise in IP law, patent prosecution, and counseling, has helped clients build and develop compelling and complex IP portfolios. With her scientific background and recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Star for three consecutive years, Priti is a valuable asset to our team.

Umberg/Zipser LLP (U/Z), a premier business litigation and intellectual property law firm located in Irvine, California, is pleased to announce that Priti Phukan has been promoted to partner.

Priti is a member of the U/Z's Intellectual Property (IP) Practice Group and her areas of legal expertise include intellectual property law, patent prosecution and counseling, patent portfolio development, and domestic and foreign IP practices. Priti helps clients build and develop compelling and complex IP portfolios throughout the life cycle of a company. Priti is experienced in drafting, filing, and prosecuting patent applications within the complex life sciences and biologics sectors/industries. Her expansive knowledge of the healthcare sectors includes bioinformatics, viral and cancer vaccines, cell therapy, immunotherapy, antibodies, drug delivery, food technology, peptide chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

As Priti notes, "Science and technology are constantly evolving and the same applies to the intellectual property law that protect these new therapies, equipment, and technologies. Despite the dramatic changes that have taken place in these sectors in recent years, U/Z has expanded our IP services to continue to be a strong resource for our clients. The attributes I appreciate most about U/Z is our commitment to create strong value for our clients, a high-level of integrity in all we do, and our commitment to give back to our profession and the community."

Priti has published several scientific and legal articles and has won awards in multiple writing competitions. Her scientific background includes post-doctoral studies at the Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, where she was a recipient of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Development Grant. She also received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Washington, Seattle, and she holds a Bachelor of Science in physical chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay, India.

Priti has been recognized as one of Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars for three consecutive years including 2020, 2021, and 2022.

"It is an honor to expand my career with Umberg/Zipser LLP and to be a part of this exceptional team—a team that not only provides top quality legal services to our clients—but one that has created an incredibly encouraging, inspiring, and caring work environment," Priti conveyed.

Dean Zipser, the firm's Managing Partner, expressed, "Priti is exceptionally knowledgeable and fully dedicated to our clients' success and we are grateful for her continuing commitment to our firm."

