First India Art Conclave is to be held in Mumbai from February 18
5 Day Exhibition of 200 plus Artworks of 100 artists from 10 states of India to celebrate Indian Art with Seminars & Web3 Rights Auction in Mumbai.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Art Conclave 2023 (IAC) will soon be showcased in Mumbai from 18th to 22nd February, at The Bombay Art Society, Bandra West. The five-day event is the first in the series of IACs organized by Anthelion School of Art from Kolkata, co-curated by Dolna, The Movement, Mumbai.
‘Indian Art has much more potential & influence capabilities than it currently enjoys in the global art market. Considering the tremendous number of experiments happening through the new age fine artists of India, it's our responsibility to take it to the world and create new windows for the Indian Artists. India Art Conclave is an effort to bring forward handpicked art to Indian metro cities followed by foray into global markets.’ Says Dipayan Banerjee, CEO, Anthelion School of Art.
"Co-curating for IAC2023 leverages our shared expertise, resulting in a stronger and more diverse curatorial vision and a more innovative and engaging experience for visitors." Co-curator Mithu Basu.
The exhibition will showcase about 200 artworks from about 100 artists from 10 states of India. It is a combination of eminent, senior, emerging and student artists from Assam, Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, UP, MP, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka. IAC will takes pride to have amongst its exhibits, works of eminent artists, Wasim Kapoor, Prabhakar Kolte, Prashant Prabhu, Achyut Palav, Subodh Poddar, Dhiren Sasmal, Anjan Bhattacharya, Debadeep Ghosh to name a few.
The Program details:
The show opens on 18th February, Saturday at 3 pm with a seminar on ‘Indian Art Education in the Context of Global Positioning’. Stalwart panellists include are Prof. Raja Mohanty & Prof. GV Sreekumar from IDC, IIT Powai, Ms Geeta Castelino Head CSR, Welingkar Institute of Management, Prof. Mahendra Damle, Head Rachna Sansad - College of Fine Arts & Crafts, and Dr. Jamila Varawala retired Dean of Ecole Intuit Lab.
19th February, 3 pm the seminar will be on ‘Impact of Indian Art in Global Art Business & Role of Art Dealers’, speakers will be Mr. Rajindra Patil – Magazine Editor, Director, India Art Festival & President of Bombay Art Society along with Ms. Pallavi Sabnis, founder of Colaba Art Gallery. Mr Anil Sekri, an avid art collector and finance professional will also share his insights on the subject. This seminar shall be attended by gallerists and collectors as well as senior artists and art students.
IAC 2023 brings for the first time a live Web3 rights auction for selected artworks from the exhibition in association with Fandora App. This will be the first time in India that live auction for web3 rights will happen from a live physical exhibition. The auction is scheduled on 21st February at 3 pm and shall be attended by NFT minters, Auctioneers and Artists.
“So far, NFT collectors and Web3 Rights buyers have had limited access to leading artists for generating higher value yielding Web3 assets around them. With FANDORA and IAC initiative by Anthelion School of Art – these Web3 professionals will not only be able to rightfully access and acquire the Web3 rights of multiple leading artists at one single place – but also benefit from added advantages like linked NFT Utilities, which would enable them to derive even better value from these rights and selling them to follow fans and collectors. These could include both non-financial utilities and, in due course of time, financial utilities.” Says Mr. Satish Katariya, founder of Fandora.
“While the exhibition will widen the reach and exposure, I see great value in the seminars planned. I am also excited with the inclusion of the Web3, NFT and Metaverse presentation & auction. Artists need to know the future drift of art and IAC 2023 will enlighten the art world here in Mumbai. It promises to be path breaking.” – say Ms. Mithu Basu , Artist, Curator and Founder of Dolna, The Movement.
The closing ceremony on 22nd February, Wednesday will be preceded by a seminar titled ‘Harmony of Art Forms - Coexistence of Fine Arts, Performing Art & Literature’ to discuss the inter-dependability of artforms. Some of the key people, who will be sharing their vision are Ms Alka Hingorani from IDC, IIT Powai, Mr Subodh Poddar & Mr Prabhakar Kolte senior artists of eminence, Mr Kunal Om leading flamenco dance exponent, and Mr. Alok Sharma creative producer from Warner Brothers.
The Vision:
Anthelion School of Art from Kolkata and Dolna envision to “spread the Indian artistic influence in the intellectual mindset of the world”. With this vision India Art Conclave is designed to roll into 6 major cities in India and 6 art centric cities in the world in the coming years.
IAC 2023 is an effort to create a hub for the best traditional and modern Indian Art experiments happening today and bring them to the art audience nationally and globally.
Dipayan Banerjee
Anthelion School of Art
+91 9733504525
anthelionartschool@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube