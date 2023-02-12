A Commanding, Villainous Performance by Ray Buffer as Joseph Chouinard in Into The Wild Frontier Season 2, Episode 1

Kit Carson (Brandon Irons) and Joseph Chouinard (Ray Buffer) Joseph Chouinard (Ray Buffer) and Jim Bridger (Jack Pearson) Joseph Chouinard (Ray Buffer) and Waa-Ni-Beh (Cherish Rodriguez)

Character actor, singer and voice over artist, Ray Buffer takes on the Québécois accent to play a voyageur bully and nemesis to the legendary Kit Carson.

The cowards never start and the weak die along the way.” — Kit Carson

ABOUT EPISODE 1 SEASON 2 of INTO THE WILD FRONTIER: Kit Carson (Sam Holeman/Brandon Irons) spends his teenage years in the Southwest, learning to hunt, trap, and scout. Along the way, he befriends other frontier legends like Jim Bridger (Jack Pearson), and he quickly earns a reputation for his steely nerves and fearlessness. When Carson nearly dies in a skirmish with Blackfeet warriors, his mind turns to marriage, and he begins to court a famous Arapaho beauty named Waa-Ni-Beh (Cherish Rodriguez). But the realities of mountain life intrude on Carson's marriage plans when a Canadian mountain man, known as the Bully of the Mountains (Ray Buffer), insults Waa-Ni-Beh. An incensed Carson challenges the bully to a duel to the death, and a legend is born when the two men face each other on horseback in the heart of the wild frontier. (Source: INSP-TV)

ABOUT RAY BUFFER: Ray Buffer is originally from Florida and transplanted to Southern California in 1999. He is well versed in musical theatre performance and developed his film and TV careers during his time in Cali. Now a middle-aged character actor, Buffer seems to specialize in bigger than life characters, and making villains appear sympathetic. His resonant bass voice is put to use through studio work as well as live performances. He also has appeared as various versions of Santa Claus in commercials, television, film and live events.

Buffer is currently in rehearsal for the world premiere of HEAVENLY COUNTRY in Studio City, CA. It will play at Two Roads Theater from March 24 - April 22. In it, Buffer will play Boss Ross, the owner of a moving company who provides much of the comic relief in a story about his employee who is a recovering alcoholic - wooing a client. Buffer will perform Jerry Reed's "She Got The Goldmine," George Strait's "all My Exes Live In Texas" and Ray Steven's "Mississippi Squirel Revival."

Ray Buffer can also be seen at various film festivals appearing in Matthew Alexander's MISTRESS CANDI (as Sam), Mico Marz's KAI (as Michaux), and Jessica Redish's EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR (as the voice of the Bear).

Buffer has recently appeared in two Dhar Mann video productions KIDS GIFTS STOLEN ON CHRISTMAS (as Shawn, a Mall Santa) and RICH BARBER MISTREATS HOMELESS MAN (as the Homeless Man).

As a character actor of wide range, Buffer is in increasing demand. Audiences can look forward to seeing him again as a Western villain, in Chris Russell's upcoming film THE LORD OF ALL FUTURE SPACE AND TIME, and as Santa Claus in A SCREENSHOT TO SANTA.

For more information about Buffer and his work, check out http://raybuffer.com and his IMDb page at http://IMDb.me/RayBuffer

ABOUT INTO THE WILD FRONTIER SERIES: As America expands westward, intrepid explorers and rugged mountain men risk their lives to blaze new trails into the wild frontier. The promise of new lands teeming with game and other riches is an irresistible pull for fearless men such as Daniel Boone, Jim Bridger, and John Colter. But danger surrounds the hunters, trappers, and traders that the lead the way into the unknown frontier. As they push deeper into the wilderness, crossing impenetrable forests, vast mountain ranges, and unforgiving deserts, they face starvation, deadly weather, ferocious predators, and hostile Native Americans. But their descriptions of the natural wonders found on America's frontier encourage a tide of settlers to head west, and their epic tales of adventure and survival become the stuff of myths and legends. (Source: IMDb)

ABOUT WARM SPRINGS PRODUCTIONS: Warm Springs is a turn-key production company, a team of 80+ full-time staff that specialize in creating captivating television from start to finish. Development, pre- and post-production, editorial, graphics, VFX, audio engineering, color—we do it all happily from the heart of Big Sky Country: Missoula, Montana.

ABOUT INSP-TV: INSP (formerly The Inspiration Network; is an American digital cable television network that features primarily westerns (both shows and movies) and is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina. Between 1991 and 2010, INSP was a non-profit ministry focused network. In October 2010, it was re-branded and launched as a socially conservative, commercial-supported family entertainment network (over time becoming centered around westerns). As of 2021, more than 60 million households receive INSP.

Season 2 - Episode 1 Preview of INTO THE WILD FRONTIER